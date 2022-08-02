Business digest

Number of

uninsured drops

to record low

Washington — The number of people living in America without health insurance coverage hit an all-time low of 8 percent this year, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday. The findings come days after Democrats hammered out a 725-page climate, health care and tax deal that would extend generous federal subsidies for people who buy private health insurance that are credited with driving down the number of uninsured Americans. Democrats have proposed spending $64 billion to extend those price breaks for three more years.

Starbucks reports

record revenue

Starbucks on Tuesday reported record revenue in the April-June period, benefitting from higher prices and hundreds of new store openings over the last year.

The Seattle-based coffee giant exceeded sales expectations despite continuing store closures and reduced hours in China due to coronavirus measures. Starbucks said its same-store sales in China — its second-largest market after the U.S. — were down 44% in its fiscal third quarter.

Starbucks' revenue rose 9% to $8.2 billion, a quarterly record. That surpassed Wall Street’s forecast of $8.1 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

New stores, including many more focused on drive-thru and curbside service, are helping sales. The company said it has opened 298 net new stores in its North America region since June 2021 and 1,355 new stores in international markets.

Musk's tech allies

get subpoenas

SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk’s wealthy high tech allies don’t seem too happy about receiving subpoenas from Twitter as part of the company’s legal battle with the Tesla CEO. San Francisco-based Twitter is suing Musk in Delaware in an attempt to get him to complete his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company, a deal Musk is trying to get out of. According to a report from The Washington Post, Twitter’s legal team has asked for information about a host of tech investors and entrepreneurs connected to Musk in a wide-ranging subpoena. Twitter declined to comment. One of those receiving the subpoena posted in response a picture of a Mad Magazine cover of a hand raising a middle finger.

Airbnb posts 2Q

profit of $379M

Airbnb is reporting a profit of $379 million for the second quarter, and it says bookings were a record. The company also said Tuesday it will spend up to $2 billion to buy its own stock, something that usually drives up the price of shares. The results were a reversal from losses in the second quarter of both last year and 2019. Airbnb is benefitting from the increase in travel and the exodus of workers from offices, which frees them to work from just about anywhere they can get Internet access. Airbnb says bookings in the second quarter were about one-fourth higher than last year and the second quarter of 2019.

Uber's stock

surges as cash

goes positive

Uber’s effort meld its pioneering ride-hailing service with food and freight delivery showed signs of progress during the past quarter, even though the company sustained a huge loss stemming from a sharp decline in its outside investments.

Rather than dwell on Uber’s second-quarter loss of $2.6 billion announced Tuesday, investors celebrated the San Francisco-based company reaching a significant milestone. The good news came under a key metric known as free cash flow. Uber generated $382 million in cash during the April-June period, marking the first quarter the company’s 13-year history that it hasn’t hemorrhaged money. The breakthrough helped lift Uber's slumping stock by nearly 17%.