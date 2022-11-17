Business digest

Stocks fall over

Fed signals

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street and Treasury yields rose Thursday afternoon after more indications from the Federal Reserve that it may need to raise interest rates much higher than many people expect to get inflation under control.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, with retailers and banks among the biggest weights on the benchmark index.

Bond yields rose and hovered around multidecade highs. The yield on the two-year Treasury note rose to 4.45% from 4.37% late Wednesday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, rose to 3.77% from 3.69% late Wednesday.

The Fed has been raising rates aggressively in order to tame inflation by applying the brakes to the economy. James Bullard, who leads the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, reaffirmed that position in a presentation on Thursday, suggesting the Fed's short-term rate may have to rise to a level between 5% and 7% in order to quash stubbornly hot inflation.

FTX mess

'unprecedented'

NEW YORK — The man who had to clean up the mess at Enron says the situation at FTX is even worse, describing what he calls a “complete failure” of corporate control. The filing by John Ray III, the new CEO of the bankrupt cryptocurrency firm, lays out a damning description of FTX’s operations under its founder Sam Bankman-Fried, from a lack of security controls to business funds being used to buy employees homes and luxuries. Ray was named CEO of FTX less than a week ago when the company filed for bankruptcy protection and Bankman-Fried resigned.

Starbucks

workers strike

Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores are going on strike Thursday. It's largest labor action since a campaign to unionize Starbucks' stores began late last year. The walkouts are scheduled to coincide with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when the company gives free reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink.

Workers say it’s often one of the busiest days of the year. They say they are seeking better pay, more consistent schedules and better staffing. Starbucks opposes the unionization effort. The Seattle coffee giant has more than 9,000 company-owned stores in the U.S.

Fired SpaceX

workers protest

NEW YORK — Several SpaceX employees who were fired after circulating an open letter calling out CEO Elon Musk’s behavior have filed a complaint accusing the company of violating labor laws. The complaint, made Wednesday to the National Labor Relations Board, says five employees who participated in organizing the June letter were fired a day after it was sent to company executives.

The complaint also says the company interrogated dozens of others in private meetings, and that four additional employees who helped draft or share the letter were fired in July and August. The letter had called on executives to condemn Musk’s public behavior on Twitter and hold everyone accountable for misconduct.

GM sees profit

in EVs by 2025

General Motors expects its portfolio of electric vehicles to turn a profit in North America by 2025. That will come as it boosts battery and assembly plant capacity to build over 1 million EVs per year. CEO Mary Barra used the pledge to kick off the company’s investor day event Thursday in New York. She says the profit figure includes vehicle sales revenue, benefits from emissions tax credits, and revenue from software and parts sales. Further details were expected later in the event. Barra says the company’s EV portfolio appeals to a broader range of customers than the competition.