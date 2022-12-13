Business digest

Wall Street

closes higher

NEW YORK — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street after the government reported that inflation cooled more than expected last month, cementing expectations that the Federal Reserve is about to dial down the size of its interest rate hikes. The Fed is widely expected to raise its benchmark rate a half-point Wednesday, smaller than the past four mega-increases of three-quarters of a point. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Tuesday, the Nasdaq rose 1% and the Dow rose 0.3%. Treasury yields fell sharply. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for what the Fed will do, dropped to 4.22% from 4.39%.

Twitter disbands

advisory group

Elon Musk’s Twitter has dissolved its Trust and Safety Council. That’s the advisory group of nearly 100 independent civil, human rights and other organizations that the company formed in 2016 to address hate speech, child exploitation, suicide, self-harm and other problems on the platform. The council had been scheduled to meet with Twitter representatives on Monday night. But Twitter informed the group via email that it was disbanding it shortly before the meeting was to take place. That’s according to multiple council members who provided images of the email to The Associated Press. They spoke on the condition of anonymity due to fears of retaliation.

Drugs linked to car crashes

DETROIT — A large U.S. government study has found that more than half the people injured or killed in traffic crashes had one or more drugs, or alcohol, in their bloodstreams. The study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also found that just over 54% of injured drivers had drugs or alcohol in their systems. An ingredient of cannabis was the most prevalent, followed by alcohol.

The study’s authors say the results can’t be used to gauge drug use on the roads nationwide, but they say the high number of drivers, passengers and other road users with drugs in their systems is concerning.

Most small SUVs

flunk crash tests

DETROIT — Most small SUVs flunked the latest frontal crash tests done by the insurance industry, but oddly enough, they’re just as safe as they were before. That’s because the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety updated the test so it places more emphasis on keeping back-seat passengers safe. Only the Ford Escape and Volvo XC40 got the top “good” rating in this year’s testing released Tuesday.

The Toyota RAV4 was rated “acceptable,” while Audi’s Q3, the Nissan Rogue and the Subaru Forester were “marginal.” The Buick Encore, Chevrolet Equinox, Honda CR-V and HR-V, Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass and Renegade, Mazda CX-5 and Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross got the bottom rating of “poor.”

Ram recalls

1.4M trucks

DETROIT — Stellantis is recalling about 1.4 million pickup trucks worldwide because the tailgates may not close completely and cargo could spill onto the road. The recall covers Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2019 to 2022 model years. The company, formerly Fiat Chrysler, says it found that striker plates on the pickups may not be lined up right to allow complete closure. Stellantis says it’s not aware of any related crashes or injuries. Most of the recalled trucks are in North America. Dealers will inspect the tailgate striker alignment and adjust it if necessary. Customers will be notified starting Jan. 27. In the meantime, Stellantis says owners should make sure they secure any cargo in the beds.