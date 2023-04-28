Stocks close out

April with rally

NEW YORK — Wall Street closed out a winning April with gains Friday as more companies say their profits at the start of the year weren’t as bad as expected. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% Friday. The Dow and the Nasdaq also rose. Exxon Mobil and Intel climbed after reporting better results for the latest quarter than analysts expected. They helped offset a drop for Amazon, which was hurt by a slowdown in revenue growth at its AWS cloud computing business. Economic reports firmed expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its meeting next week. Inflation remains well above the Fed's target.

ChatGPT

back in Italy

ChatGPT’s maker says the artificial intelligence chatbot is available again in Italy after the company met the demands of regulators who temporarily blocked it over privacy concerns. OpenAI said Friday that it fulfilled a raft of conditions that the Italian data protection authority wanted satisfied by an April 30 deadline to have the ban on the AI software lifted. San Francisco-based OpenAI says “ChatGPT is available again to our users in Italy.” The watchdog says it welcomes the measures and urged the company to comply with other demands for an age-verification system and a publicity campaign informing Italians about their right to opt out of data processing.

EU economy

barely grows

FRANKFURT, Germany — The European economy has scraped out meager growth in the first three months of the year. That's barely momentum as stubborn inflation is hiking the price of groceries and eroding people’s willingness to spend paychecks that are failing to keep pace. Friday’s less-than-stellar increase of 0.1% from the previous quarter follows disappointing growth estimates from the U.S., which kept alive fears of a looming recession in the world’s largest economy. The 20 countries that use the euro currency picked up speed from January through March after zero growth in the last three months of 2022. Industrial activity has picked up, but inflation is holding back consumer spending.

Exxon Mobil profit

doubles in Q1

Exxon Mobil’s profit more than doubled in the first quarter as the oil and natural gas company overcame declining prices by producing more oil. Exxon Mobil Corp. earned $11.43 billion, or $2.79 per share, for the three months ended March 31. A year earlier it earned $5.48 billion, or $1.28 per share. Stripping out certain items, earnings were $2.83 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations, but Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were looking for earnings of $2.65 per share.

Zimbabwe plans

digital currency

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe has announced the launch of a gold-backed digital currency in a bid to stabilize its faltering dollar. Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Gov. John Mangudya said Friday that the gold tokens will start circulating on May 8. He said they will be “fully backed" by the country's gold reserves.

Trust in the Zimbabwe dollar is desperately low after people saw their savings wiped out by hyperinflation in 2008. Many now prefer to seek scarce U.S. dollars on the illegal market to keep at home as savings or for daily transactions. The Bahamas, Jamaica and Nigeria have already launched digital currencies, with several other countries, including China, running trial projects.