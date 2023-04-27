Meta's surge

fuels stock rally

NEW YORK — Wall Street rallied to its best day since January after Meta Platforms became the latest Big Tech company to blow past profit forecasts. The S&P 500 rose 2% Thursday, and the Dow rose 524 points. Facebook’s parent company did some of the heaviest lifting with an increase of 13.9%. Expectations were broadly low coming into this earnings reporting season, in part because of a slowing economy. A report suggested the economy slowed even more than expected in the first quarter, but it also showed signs of underlying strength. Treasury yields rose on expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again next week.

Amazon stocks

surge on Q1 wins

NEW YORK — Amazon on Thursday reported a slowdown in its cloud computing unit AWS, but stronger-than-expected revenue and profits for the first quarter sent its stocks higher in after-hours trading. The Seattle-based company said it pulled in $127.36 billion in revenue for the January-March quarter, a 9% growth compared to the $116.4 billion it reported during the same period last year. Profits came out to $3.17 billion, or 31 cents per share. The company said its profitable cloud unit AWS grew by 16% during the first quarter, much slower than a year prior. But that also beat analyst expectations.

Mortgage rates

up this week

LOS ANGELES — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose this week for the second week in a row, another setback for homebuyers facing a housing market that remains unaffordable for many Americans after years of soaring home prices. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan edged up to 6.43% from 6.39% last week. A year ago, it averaged 5.10%. Higher rates can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for homebuyers. The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, popular with those refinancing their homes, fell to 5.71% from 5.76% a week earlier.

Fed’s Powell

tricked by callers

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was tricked into an extended phone call in January with Russian pranksters posing as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which Powell appeared to discuss the impact of interest rate hikes. Videos of the phone call have been posted on social media. In one clip, Powell says a “recession is almost as likely as very slow growth” this year. Powell has said before that the Fed’s rapid series of rate hikes would slow the economy and even potentially cause a recession. A Fed spokesperson would not say whether the phone call demonstrated that the Fed faces security lapses or what steps would be taken to try to prevent it from occurring again.

Airlines expect

profitable summer

DALLAS — Most U.S. airlines lost money in the first quarter, traditionally the weakest time of year for travel, but they are all eagerly looking ahead to a summer of full planes and high fares. American Airlines and Southwest Airlines said Thursday that they expect to be solidly profitable in the second quarter. They joined Delta Air Lines and United Airlines in giving an upbeat outlook for the April-through-June period, which includes the start of the peak travel season. Southwest lost $159 million in the first quarter, and American eked out a $10 million profit.