Business digest

Wall Street

ends mixed

Stocks ended an unsteady day with mixed results as gains for energy companies were offset by losses in technology and other sectors. Trading was uneven Tuesday as investors closely watch developments in China and economic data amid worries about stubbornly hot inflation. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended just barely in the green and small-company stocks rose. Treasury yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates, climbed to 3.76%. Crude oil prices rose.

Shooting survivor

files lawsuit

NORFOLK, Va. — A Walmart employee who survived the mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company. Employee Donya Prioleau claims in her lawsuit that Walmart continued to employ the shooter “who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behavior.” The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Chesapeake Circuit Court. Walmart, which is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment. Prioleau’s suit alleges that she has experienced post-traumatic stress disorder from witnessing the rampage in the store’s breakroom. Police said that store supervisor Andre Bing fatally shot six employees and wounded several others. Police said he died at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Consumers

less confident

U.S. consumer confidence fell for the second straight month in November amid ongoing high inflation, rising interest rates, and layoff announcements by several large tech companies. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 100.2 this month, down from 102.2 in October.

China eyes

Russian energy

BEIJING — President Xi Jinping says China is ready to “forge closer partnership” with Russia in energy. A state news agency says Xi made the comment in a letter to a China-Russia business forum. That might expand ties that irk Washington by helping the Kremlin resist sanctions over its war on Ukraine. The announcement gave no details. China’s energy-hungry economy is one of the biggest customers for Russian oil and gas. Purchases more than doubled over a year ago in October to $10.2 billion as Chinese importers took advantage of discounts offered by Moscow.

Competitors

gain on Tesla

DETROIT — New electric vehicle models from multiple automakers are starting to chip away at Tesla’s dominance of the U.S. EV market, according to national vehicle registration data. But numbers collected by S&P Global Mobility show that Tesla still controlled about 65% of the growing electric vehicle market during the first nine months of this year. And the competitors made gains in the sticker price range below $50,000, where Tesla barely competes. S&P said EVs have picked up 2.4 percentage points of U.S. market share this year, growing to 5.2% of all light vehicle registrations. Of the 525,000 electric vehicles registered during the first nine months of the year, about 340,000, were Teslas.

Gas driller pleads no contest

MONTROSE, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s most active gas driller has pleaded no contest to criminal environmental charges in a landmark pollution case. Houston-based Coterra Energy Inc. entered its plea Tuesday in Susquehanna County Court. Residents of the tiny crossroads of Dimock nearby in northeastern Pennsylvania said Coterra Energy ruined their aquifer and failed to make it right. That led to one of the most prominent pollution cases to emerge from the U.S. drilling and fracking boom. Coterra agreed in a plea agreement to pay $16.29 million to connect the residents’ homes to a clean source of water and pay their water bills for the next 75 years.