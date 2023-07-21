Stocks close

up for week

NEW YORK — Wall Street closed out another winning week with a quiet Friday, as stocks found some stability after sliding the day before.

Roper Technologies rallied 3.7% for one of the larger gains in the S&P 500 after it reported better profit and revenue for the spring than analysts expected. The company, which looks to dominate niche tech markets, also raised its financial forecasts for the full year.

The stock market has generally been on a tear this year as the economy has defied predictions for a recession. It's so far powered through much higher interest rates meant to bring down inflation, and the hope is that it may outlast the Federal Reserve's rate-hike campaign.

Actors, writers

remain on strike

LOS ANGELES — The combined strike by Hollywood actors and screenwriters is entering its second week with no sign of a swift ending. Actor, writer and comedian Marc Maron was on the picket lines outside Netflix on Friday, saying he had gathered a bunch of his comedian buddies to come out and support their fellow strikers.

For a week, actors including household names like Tina Fey, Kevin Bacon and Rosario Dawson have given a jolt of star power to picket lines.

In London on Friday, British actors held a solidarity event. They chanted “One struggle, one fight" and “The luvvies, united, will never be defeated,” using a British slang term for actors.

UPS, workers

face deadline

NEW YORK — As the deadline to reach a new contract nears, a potential UPS strike feels closer than ever. The Teamsters — which represent some 340,000 UPS workers — are calling for better pay, particularly for part-time workers, and safety improvements. Following a negotiation stalemate that started earlier this month and rallies held across the country, the union and UPS say they will resume talks next week. But if an agreement isn’t met before the current contract expires on July 31, the unionized workers have authorized a strike.

Such an impasse hasn't been seen since 1997, in a very different landscape for delivery services, when a walkout by 185,000 workers crippled UPS.

DeSantis eyes

Bud Light maker

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Presidential candidate and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking for an investigation of the state's investments in the company that makes Bud Light because of conservative backlash over a transgender social media influencer marketing the beverage. DeSantis sent a letter to the State Board of Administration Thursday and said “all options are on the table” in its response to Dylan Mulvaney’s Instagram post of a video of her opening a Bud Light.

The governor questioned whether state holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev may violate Florida law. Beer manufacturer Anheuser-Busch InBev didn’t immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

Am. Express

profit rises

American Express saw its profit and revenue climb in the second quarter, but the credit card issuer and global payments company’s stock slipped before the market open as it set aside more money for possible defaults on payments. American Express earned $2.17 billion, or $2.89 per share. A year earlier the company earned $1.96 billion, or $2.57 per share. The performance beat the $2.80 per share analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected.