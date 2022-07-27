Business digest

Spirit ponders

sale to JetBlue

Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines agreed Wednesday to abandon their merger proposal, opening the way for JetBlue Airways to acquire Spirit. Spirit, the largest budget carrier in the United States, said it was still in discussions with JetBlue “and expects to provide a further update in the near future.”

The decision by Spirit and Frontier to terminate their deal was announced while Spirit shareholders were still voting on the proposal. It was apparent that despite the support of Spirit’s board, shareholders were prepared to reject the Frontier deal. The Frontier offer was worth more than $2.6 billion in cash and stock, far short of JetBlue’s all-cash bid of $3.7 billion.

Meta posts 1st

revenue decline

Facebook and Instagram’s parent company Meta posted its first revenue decline in history Thursday, dragged by a drop in ad spending as the economy falters — and as competition from rival TikTok intensifies. The company earned $6.69 billion, or $2.46 per share, in the April-June period. That’s down 36% from $10.39 billion, or $3.61 per share, in the same period a year ago. Revenue was $28.82 billion, down 1% from $29.08 billion a year earlier. The results were below Wall Street's expectations and Meta's stock fell after-hours.

Ford's 2Q

profit up 19%

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co.’s net income rose 19% in the second quarter as the company pulled together enough computer chips to boost factory output and sales. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker said it made $667 million from April through June. Adjusted earnings per share were 68 cents, beating Wall Street estimates of 45 cents, according to FactSet. Revenue was $40.19 billion, also beating analyst estimates of $36.87 billion.

The company stuck with its full-year outlook for pretax earnings of $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion. The company still expects 10% to 15% growth in vehicle sales to dealers for the full year.

Airbus reports

lower 2Q profit

Airbus said its net income plunged in the second quarter and warned that supply-chain challenges were leading it to scale back production targets for its commercial aircraft.

Airbus said it now expects to deliver 700 aircraft this year, down from a target of 720 aircraft announced in May.

Over the long term, the company still expects to produce 75 A320 per month in 2025, but it is now targeting a monthly rate of 65 in early 2024, about six months later than previously planned.

The market for “narrowbody” planes like the A320 and Boeing Co.’s 737 families is much stronger than demand for bigger, two-aisle “widebody” planes that are mostly for long-haul international flights.

Boeing reports

$193M profit

Boeing Co. reported a smaller second-quarter profit that fell short of Wall Street expectations as its defense business weakened and it remained unable to deliver any of its 787 Dreamliner planes.

The giant aircraft manufacturer reported a profit of $193 million Wednesday, down 67% from the second quarter of last year, on a 2% drop in revenue.

Boeing generated more cash than in the first quarter by delivering more planes than it has since the start of the pandemic, and it sold more services to airlines and other airplane operators.

However, Boeing remained unable to deliver one of its best-selling planes, the 787, while regulators review steps the company is taking to eliminate production problems.

Boeing is also faced with the threat of a strike Monday by about 2,500 workers at three of its defense plants in Missouri and Illinois.