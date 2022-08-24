Business digest

Stocks indexes

edge higher

NEW YORK — Stocks ticked higher as traders avoided big moves ahead of a highly anticipated speech about interest rates later this week. The S&P 500 edged up by 0.3% Wednesday in a second day of quiet trading. The Dow and Nasdaq also inched higher.

Wall Street is waiting for a speech Friday by the chair of the Federal Reserve, which investors hope will offer clarity about the central bank's interest rate policy. Treasury yields rose after a report showed orders for long-lasting goods were strong in July, excluding transportation.

Sephora settles

data lawsuit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sephora Inc. has settled a lawsuit claiming the company sold customer information without proper notice in violation of the California’s landmark consumer privacy law. Attorney General Rob Bonta said Wednesday that the large cosmetics retailer agreed to pay $1.2 million and fix the problem. State officials say Sephora failed to tell customers that it was selling their personal information, failed to allow customers to opt out and didn’t fix the problem within 30 days as required.

Sephora says in a statement that it respects consumers' privacy and used the information to improve their shopping experience. The settlement is the state’s first such enforcement action under the California Consumer Privacy Act.

Murdoch's son

sues website

SYDNEY — Fox Corp. chief executive Lachlan Murdoch is suing Australian news website Crikey in a Sydney court for defamation over an opinion piece about last year’s storming of the U.S. Capitol. Media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s son filed a statement of claim Tuesday after Crikey publisher Private Media’s chairman Eric Beecher and managing editor Peter Fray put their names to media ads inviting Lachlan Murdoch to sue.

Murdoch claims he was defamed by a column about the U.S. congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection. Crickey said it welcomed the suit and would not be silenced. No court hearing date has yet been set. Murdoch has not proposed a monetary sum should he win damages in court.

Germany exports

power to France

BERLIN — Germany says it will keep exporting electricity to neighboring France despite calling on citizens to help fend off winter shortages by saving energy at home. Problems at French nuclear plants have driven up electricity prices there in recent months. That has prompted power companies in neighboring countries to sell their excess energy to France.

Even precious natural gas which Germany is trying to conserve for winter in case Russia cuts of supplies entirely is being burned in large volumes to produce electricity for export to France. A German government spokesman said Wednesday that there were no plans to stop the practice.

Peloton to sell

bikes on Amazon

NEW YORK — Peloton’s high-end exercise bikes and other gear will now be able to be bought on Amazon in the U.S. It's a partnership aimed at boosting the fitness company’s sales that have languished since the easing of pandemic lockdowns. The collaboration is Peloton’s first with another retailer. Before, its products were sold exclusively through its website, physical showrooms and other channels. And it comes after the company earlier this month said it was shedding jobs, shifting its delivery work to third-party vendors and significantly reducing the number of stores it has in North America. The news sent shares of New York-based Peloton Interactive Inc. soaring 20% Wednesday.