Stocks swing

to mixed close

NEW YORK — Stocks swung to a mixed close on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve hinted it may raise interest rates two more times this year, even as it held them steady Wednesday. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% after pinballing between gains and losses following the Fed’s announcement. The Dow fell 232 points, and the Nasdaq rose 0.4%. The Fed said it would hold rates steady to give more time to see how its fusillade of hikes over the last 15 months is affecting the economy. At the same time, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said underlying trends in inflation are not improving fast enough.

Celebrated editor dies at 92

NEW YORK — One of the greatest literary editors in modern times, Robert Gottlieb, has died. He was 92. Gottlieb died Wednesday and had one of the most remarkable runs of any editor after World War II, helping shape the modern publishing canon. His projects included Joseph Heller’s “Catch-22” and fiction by future Nobel laureates Toni Morrison and V.S. Naipaul. He also edited spy novels by John le Carré, science thrillers by Michael Crichton and Robert Caro's “The Power Broker” and Lyndon Johnson books, the last of which is still unpublished. Caro said in a statement that he remembers “how Bob was always, always, for half a century, there for me.”

Google hit with

antitrust charges

BRUSSELS — European Union regulators have hit Google with fresh antitrust charges, saying the only way to satisfy competition concerns about its lucrative digital ad business is by selling off parts of the tech giant’s main moneymaker. The unprecedented decision Wednesday to push for such a breakup marks a significant escalation by Brussels in its crackdown on Silicon Valley digital giants. The European Commission said its preliminary view after an investigation is that “only the mandatory divestment by Google of part of its services” would satisfy the concerns. Google can now make its case before a final decision. The company says it disagreed with the preliminary finding and “will respond accordingly.”

Europe pushing

to regulate AI

LONDON — Lawmakers in Europe have signed off on the world’s first set of comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence. The European Parliament vote Wednesday is one of the last steps before the rules become law. It comes as authorities worldwide are racing to rein in AI, and the legislation could act as a model for other places working on similar regulations. Brussels' yearslong effort to draw up AI guardrails has taken on more urgency as rapid advances in chatbots like ChatGPT show the benefits the emerging technology can bring — and the new perils it poses. One of Europe’s main goals is to guard against any AI threats to health and safety and protect fundamental rights and values.

Shell ditches

oil output cuts

LONDON — Shell has effectively abandoned a plan to cut oil production by 1-2% per year until the end of the decade. Europe’s largest energy company argued Wednesday that it had already met the target it had set for itself in 2021 through asset sales. It says it has seen its production drop from 1.9 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019 to 1.5 million last year. New chief executive Wael Sawan insisted that the company was still committed to decarbonizing its operations, reiterating the goal that Shell will become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050. Shell and other oil giants have faced increasing pressure to do more to fight emissions from climate activists.