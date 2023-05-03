Markets slip

after Fed hike

NEW YORK — Stocks dipped after the Federal Reserve announced its latest hike to interest rates but said it's not sure what may come next. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Wednesday after drifting between modest gains and losses immediately after the Fed’s announcement. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% and the Nasdaq lost 0.5%. The Fed's move, which was widely expected, is meant to slow the economy further in hopes of getting inflation under control. The hope among investors is that this is the final increase for now following the Fed’s fastest series of hikes in decades.

Scientists warn

of AI dangers

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Computer scientists who helped build the foundations of today’s artificial intelligence technology are warning of its dangers, but that doesn’t mean they agree on what those dangers are or how to prevent them. After retiring from Google so he could speak more freely, so-called Godfather of AI Geoffrey Hinton outlined his concerns Wednesday at a conference at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He voiced doubt about humanity’s survival if machines get smarter than people. Fellow AI pioneer Yoshua Bengio, co-winner with Hinton of the top computer science prize, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he’s “pretty much aligned” with Hinton’s concerns but worries that to simply say “We’re doomed” is not going to help.

Google adding

'passkeys'

SAN FRANCISCO — Good news for all the password-haters out there: Google has taken a big step toward making them an afterthought by adding “passkeys” as a more straightforward and secure way to log into its services. Ultimately, passkeys could end racking your brain to recall complicated mnemonics or trusting password managers to cough up randomized strings of gobbledygook when you need them. Setting up passkeys isn't quite as simple as it could be, but it's not too bad. And living without passwords might be worth the trouble.

United plans

to hire 15K

DALLAS — The hiring sign is out at United Airlines. The airline said Wednesday that it plans to add 15,000 workers this year, and hired 7,000 in just the past four months. It's part of a trend, as airlines benefit from a boom in travel. Airlines are trying to avoid a rerun of last year, when they were caught unprepared for a rapid recovery in air travel. Shortages of pilots and flight attendants contributed to a jump in the rates of canceled and delayed flights. United says it's got enough pilots to operate its summer schedule.

Pension changes

stand in France

PARIS — France’s top constitutional body has rejected a last-ditch effort by opposition lawmakers to undo President Emmanuel Macron’s law raising the retirement age to 64. The Constitutional Council deemed that a proposed bill doesn't meet the needed criteria. It was the second time the council has rejected the plan to restore the retirement age to 62 via a possible referendum or new bill. The process called for would be long even had it passed muster. And it wouldn't have stopped Macron’s law from going forward. The council ruled on Wednesday that the proposal does not address “reform regarding social policy" and therefore doesn't satisfy the French Constitution.