Business digest

Wall Street

closes higher

Stocks closed broadly higher again Thursday as investors grew more optimistic that a slowing U.S. economy means the Federal Reserve can temper its aggressive interest rate hikes aimed at taming inflation.

The S&P 500 rose 1.2% as more than 80% of the stocks in the benchmark index closed higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1% and the Nasdaq rose 1.1%. Smaller company stocks edged out the broader market, lifting the Russell 2000 by 1.3%.

The Commerce Department reported that the economy contracted at a 0.9% annual pace last quarter.

The latest GDP report, along with other recent weak economic data, could be giving some investors confidence that the Federal Reserve will be able to ease up on the size of any further rate hikes in the months to come, analysts said.

“Sometimes bad news is good news,” said Megan Horneman, chief investment officer at Verdence Capital Advisors. “The Fed may not have to be as aggressive as once thought. That's what investors are looking at.”

JetBlue, Spirit

agree to merge

JetBlue has agreed to buy Spirit Airlines in a $3.8 billion deal, a day after Spirit and Frontier Airlines dropped their merger proposal. JetBlue will acquire Spirit for $33.50 per share in cash, including a prepayment of $2.50 per share in cash payable once Spirit stockholders approve the transaction. There’s also a ticking fee of 10 cents per month starting in January 2023 through closing.

Apple's 3Q

results mixed

BERKELEY, Calif. — Apple’s profit slipped during the past quarter, but the world’s largest technology company fared better than many of its peers. Despite manufacturing headaches and inflation pressures that have vexed a wide range of businesses, Apple profit declined by 10% while revenue edged up 2%. But both figures were better than analysts projected.

The results for the April-June period weren’t a huge surprise. That’s because Apple had already warned that its revenue would be depressed by as much as $8 billion because of supply chain problems that have been compounded by pandemic-related shutdowns in China factories

Facebook ends

news program

Meta Platforms says it will no longer pay U.S. news organizations to have their material appear in Facebook's News Tab as it reallocates resources in the economic downturn. The company said Thursday that most of its users do not come to Facebook for news. It said it does not make business sense for it to invest in areas that don’t align with its users' preferences.

Meta, then called Facebook, launched the partnerships in 2019. The “News Tab" section in the Facebook mobile app only displays headlines — and nothing else — from The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, NBC, and the Los Angeles Times, among others.

Amazon posts

2nd loss

NEW YORK — Amazon has reported its second-consecutive quarterly loss but its revenue topped Wall Street expectations, sending its stock sharply higher. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant Amazon lost $2 billion, or 20 cents per share, in the three-month period ended June 30, driven by a $3.9 billion write-down of the value of its stock investment in electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive. It posted revenue of $121.2 billion, topping Wall Street expectations of $119 billion.

The results came as the company attempts to navigate shifting consumer demand and higher costs, while curtailing the glut of warehouses it acquired during the COVID-19 pandemic.