Business digest

Wall Street

rallies again

NEW YORK — Wall Street piled more gains onto its mammoth rally from a day earlier to close out its best week since the summer. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% Friday, and the Nasdaq rose more than double that. Markets got a boost after China relaxed some of its anti-COVID measures, while a report suggested U.S. inflation expectations ticked modestly higher. Stocks soared this week on hopes the worst of inflation may have passed and that the Federal Reserve can be less aggressive about raising interest rates, though some analysts called the rally overdone. Crypto sank after a major exchange filed for bankruptcy.

EU expects

recession soon

FRANKFURT, Germany — The European Union’s executive commission slashed its forecast for economic growth next year. It says saying that the 19 countries that use the euro currency will slide into recession over the winter as peak inflation hangs on for longer than expected and high fuel and heating costs erode consumer purchasing power. The European Commission’s autumn forecast released Friday predicts falling economic output in both the last three months of this year and the first months of 2023. It says high energy prices, a rising cost of living, higher interest rates and overall uncertainty “are expected to tip the EU, the euro area and most member states into recession in the last quarter of the year.”

KFC apologizes

for app alert

BERLIN — KFC has apologized for accidentally sending an automated push alert to its app users in Germany that appeared to urge people to order food to commemorate the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht — the “Night of Broken Glass” — when Nazis terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria. The company faced an outcry for the alert that went out Wednesday at a time when Jewish groups are warning of rising antisemitism. According to screenshots shared online, the app alert said, “Memorial day for the Reich pogrom night. Treat yourself to more tender cheese on your crispy chicken. Now at KFCheese!” KFC Germany said the notification was an “unplanned, insensitive and unacceptable message and for this we sincerely apologize.”

Holmes asks

for leniency

Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is casting herself as a Silicon Valley scapegoat who overcame an abusive relationship to become a loving mother in an effort to avoid a lengthy prison sentence for duping investors in her failed blood-testing company. In a filing late Thursday, Holmes’ lawyers contended sending Holmes to prison is unnecessary, but if she is, her penalty should be limited to 18 months. That is just a fraction of the maximum 20-year prison sentence she is facing after being convicted on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy earlier this year. The 38-year-old Holmes is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 18.

Battery firm to

build in Georgia

ATLANTA — A Norwegian company will build a giant electric battery factory just southwest of Atlanta. Freyr Battery announced Friday that it would invest $2.6 billion over multiple phases, hiring 720 people. The plant’s announced capacity would be the second-largest worldwide, among operating facilities, behind a factory owned by Panasonic and Tesla in Nevada. Freyr CEO Tom Jensen says the company’s vision of using renewable energy to make batteries could play an important role in reducing carbon emissions from electricity generation and transportation. Freyr says it sees opportunities in the United States in part because of incentives for renewable energy passed by Congress earlier this year. Freyr says it is getting “strong” incentives from state and local governments.