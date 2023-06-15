Stocks stage

broad rally

NEW YORK — Wall Street staged a broad-based rally, with the S&P 500 notching the biggest gain yet in its recent winning streak. The benchmark index rose 1.2% Thursday. The Dow was up 428 points, and the Nasdaq gained 1.1%. Treasury yields fell after mixed reports on retail sales, manufacturing and unemployment claims raised hopes the Federal Reserve may end up hiking interest rates only once more this year. The Fed signaled a day earlier that it may raise them twice this year. The S&P 500’s gain was its sixth straight, its longest winning streak since 2021. Oil gained more than 3%.

ECB increases

rates again

FRANKFURT, Germany — The European Central Bank has pressed ahead with another interest rate hike and is making clear more are on the way. The quarter-percentage point increase Thursday aims to crush inflation that’s driving up the cost of groceries, utility bills and summer vacations. It comes a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve took a break from its own string of increases. In Europe, it was the eighth straight rise since July 2022 as the bank seeks to bring down inflation from 6.1%. ECB President Christine Lagarde says the bank “will continue to hike at our next meeting" in July and it's "not thinking about pausing.”

China's economic

rebound wanes

BEIJING — China’s factory and consumer activity weakened further in May and surging unemployment among young people in cities broke the previous month’s record as an economic rebound following the end of anti-virus controls slowed. The government reported surveys found more than a fifth of potential workers in cities aged 16-24 were unemployed, up slightly from April. China’s economic activity rebounded after the ruling Communist Party in December lifted controls that cut off access to major cities for weeks at a time and blocked most international travel. But consumers, uneasy about the economic outlook and possible job losses, returned to shops and restaurants less quickly than expected. The government said the recovery is “not yet solid.”

FTX founder

in court again

NEW YORK — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyers encountered a skeptical federal judge when they argued that he should toss out criminal fraud charges their client faces after the collapse of his cryptocurrency business. Bankman-Fried sat with his lawyers in Manhattan federal court Thursday as they argued that an indictment charging him with cheating investors and looting customer deposits should be thrown out.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan did not immediately rule. He pushed back on several arguments and when one defense attorney finished, he thanked him for what he described as extraordinarily imaginative arguments. Bankman-Fried remains free on $250 million bail, confined to his parents Palo Alto, California, home.

Bud Light sales

slip to No. 2

After more than two decades as America’s best-selling beer, Bud Light has slipped into second place. Mexican lager Modelo Especial overtook Bud Light in U.S. retail dollar sales in the month ending June 3, according to Bump Williams Consulting. Modelo controlled 8.4% of U.S. grocery, convenience and liquor store sales; Bud Light fell to 7.3%. It’s a milestone in Bud Light's months-long sales decline since early April, when critics vowed to boycott the beer after the company sent a commemorative can to a transgender influencer. Bud Light's U.S. sales were down 24% in the week ending June 3.