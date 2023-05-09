Congress eyes

new tech rules

WASHINGTON — Most Democrats and Republicans agree that the federal government should better regulate the biggest technology companies, particularly social media platforms. But there is very little consensus on how it should be done. Tech regulation is gathering momentum on Capitol Hill as concerns skyrocket about China’s ownership of TikTok and as parents navigating a post-pandemic mental health crisis have grown increasingly worried about what their children are seeing online. Lawmakers have introduced a slew of bipartisan bills, boosting hopes of compromise. But any effort to regulate the mammoth industry would face major obstacles as technology companies have fought interference.

Facebook has

3 billion users

Facebook says it is not dead. It’s not even just for “old people,” as young people have been saying for years. The social media platform born before the iPhone is approaching two decades in existence. But even with nearly 3 billion monthly users, for years it has struggled to stay relevant as newer, younger, more addictive rivals — at the moment, TikTok — emerge. And the portion of people under 30 who use it is declining. Without this trend-setting demographic, Facebook, still the main source of revenue for parent company Meta, risks fading into the background — like email.

Rules for airline

cancellations

President Joe Biden says his administration will write new rules to expand the rights of airline passengers. Biden said Monday that the rules will require airlines to compensate passengers and cover their meals and hotel rooms if they are stranded for reasons within the airline's control. It's the Democratic administration's latest salvo at the airlines, and it comes just weeks before the busy summer travel season. Airlines for America, which represents the biggest carriers, says that airlines have no incentive to delay or cancel flights. The trade group blames weather and air traffic control outages for most delays.

Tougher credit

standards

WASHINGTON — A Federal Reserve report shows that banks raised their lending standards for business and consumer loans in the aftermath of three large bank failures. It's a trend that could slow the economy in coming months. The report, known as the senior loan officers survey, asked banks if they have tightened their lending standards by taking steps such as demanding higher credit scores, charging higher interest rates, or other moves that altogether would make it harder for businesses and consumers to obtain loans. About 46% of all banks said they had raised standards for business loans known as commercial and industrial loans, up from just under 45% in the previous quarter.

Russia bans

jet skis

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia is enacting a major security clampdown before annual commemorations marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. Authorities are curbing the use of drones and car-sharing services and even jet skis on the canals of St. Petersburg amid the 14-month war with Ukraine. Russian media said Monday that at least 21 Russian cities canceled May 9 military parades for the time in years. The events are the staple of Victory Day celebrations across Russia. Regional officials blamed unspecified “security concerns” or vaguely referred to “the current situation” for the restrictions and cancellations. Russia was rattled last week by reports that two Ukrainian drones flew into Moscow and reached the Kremlin before being shot down.

Surprise loss

from Tyson

Tyson Foods suffered a surprise loss in the second quarter, something not since 2009, and it's cutting its sales forecast due to the cost of plant closures and layoffs. Shares slid more than 15% Monday. Tyson has been trying to cut costs over the last six months. It closed its corporate offices in Chicago and South Dakota late last year and consolidated its workforce in Arkansas. In March it announced the closure of two plants in Arkansas and Virginia in order to better use available capacity at other facilities. Tyson laid off 15% of its senior leadership and 10% of its corporate workers last month as it faces steep inflation on labor, grain and other inputs.