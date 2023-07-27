Wall Street rally

runs out of gas

NEW YORK — Stocks fell, taking some air out of Wall Street’s big recent rally, despite fatter-than-expected profit reports from big companies and the latest signals of a resilient economy. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% Thursday after touching its highest level in nearly 16 months during the morning. The Dow dropped 237 points, or 0.7%, and the Nasdaq fell 0.5%. Critics have been saying the market’s big recent rally has been too much, too fast and that rising expectations for a continued cooldown in inflation are not a certainty. Strong reports on the economy pushed yields higher in the bond market.

Car loans

harder to get

NEW YORK — The Federal Reserve’s decision Wednesday to raise interest rates for the 11th time could once again send ripple effects across the economy. Perhaps no one has felt the pain more than car buyers. It’s not just that sticker prices are way up. Or that lenders have tightened credit standards. On top of all that, steadily higher auto loan rates have elbowed many would-be buyers out of the market.

A study by the New York Federal Reserve has found that 14% of applicants for auto loans were rejected over the past year — the highest such proportion since the New York Fed began tracking the figure in 2013 — up from 9% in February.

Ford 2Q

profit surges

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co.’s second-quarter profit more than tripled to $1.92 billion versus a year ago on stronger revenue and sales. Pretax losses at Model e, the company’s electric vehicle unit, increased to more than $1 billion, but they were offset by strong profits in the commercial and internal combustion vehicle businesses. Ford Blue, the internal combustion unit, made $2.3 billion before taxes, while Ford Pro made $2.39 billion on commercial vehicles. Excluding one-time items, Ford made 72 cents per share. That beat Wall Street estimates of 54 cents.

Banks dislike

Fed proposal

NEW YORK — The nation’s biggest and most complex banks will need to hold additional capital on their balance sheets under an initial proposal by the Federal Reserve designed to help banks better withstand risks to their businesses that go beyond a recession or financial crisis. The proposal released Thursday, boiled down from highly complex and technical nuances, roughly means that Wall Street collectively will have to set aside tens of billions of dollars as a buffer against risk.

The banking industry had a hostile reaction to the Fed’s proposal. Banks have long contended that they hold more than enough capital to withstand even a global financial crisis.

EU probes

Microsoft

BRUSSELS — The European Union has opened an antitrust investigation into Microsoft over concerns that bundling its Teams messaging and videoconferencing app with its Office productivity software gives it an unfair edge over competitors. The European Commission said Thursday that it would carry out its in-depth investigation “as a matter of priority.” The investigation stems from a complaint filed in 2020 by Slack Technologies, which makes popular workplace messaging software. Slack alleged that Microsoft was abusing its market dominance to eliminate competition in violation of EU laws by illegally combining Teams with its Office suite.