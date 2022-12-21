Business digest

Wells Fargo to

pay $3.7 billion

WASHINGTON — Consumer banking giant Wells Fargo agreed to pay $3.7 billion to settle charges that it harmed consumers by charging illegal fees and interest on auto loans and mortgages, as well as incorrectly applied overdraft fees against savings and checking accounts. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Tuesday ordered Wells to repay $2 billion to consumers and enacted a $1.7 billion penalty against the bank. It’s the largest fine to date against Wells, which has spent years trying to rehabilitate itself after a series of scandals tied to its sales practices. The bank remains under supervision of the Federal Reserve.

Stocks rise and

bond yields jump

NEW YORK — Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street, while bond markets around the world felt pain after a surprise move from Japan’s central bank cranked the pressure even higher on the already slowing global economy. The S&P 500 closed 0.1% higher Tuesday after flipping between small losses and gains in the morning. The biggest action was in the bond market, where yields pushed higher after one of the world’s last bastions of super-low and economy-aiding interest rates made moves that could allow rates to climb more than otherwise. Higher rates slow the economy and drag down on prices for stocks and other investments.

Amazon to make big

business changes

Amazon will make major changes to its business practices to end competition probes in Europe by giving customers more visible choices when buying products and, for Prime members, more delivery options. The EU’s executive Commission said Tuesday it accepted the legally binding commitments from Amazon to resolve two antitrust investigations. The deal allows the company to avoid a legal battle with the E.U.’s top antitrust watchdog that could have ended with potentially huge fines. In one big change, the company promised to give products from rival sellers equal visibility in the “buy box,” a premium piece of real estate on its website and app that leads to higher sales.

Delay makes big EV

tax credit possible

WASHINGTON — People who want to buy an electric vehicle could get a bigger-than-expected tax credit come Jan. 1 because of a delay by the Treasury Department in drawing up rules for the tax breaks. The department says it won’t finish the rules that govern where battery minerals and parts have to be sourced until sometime in March. As a result, it appears that buyers of EVs assembled in North America with batteries made in the U.S., Canada or Mexico will be eligible for a full $7,500 tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act. The act calls for the batteries’ minerals and parts to also come from North America in order to get the full tax break, but that provision has been temporarily put on hold.

Mechanics converting

classic cars to EVs

DENVER — A small but expanding group of tinkerers, racers, engineers and entrepreneurs across the country are converting vintage cars and trucks into greener electric vehicles, in part due to recent advances in battery technology. Despite derision from some purists about the converted cars resembling golf carts or remote-controlled cars, many car enthusiasts are making electric powertrain conversions more mainstream. But there are hurdles. Conversions can cost more than $100,000, and classics often require other modifications to handle the weight of new batteries and the increased performance of electric motors. Companies are now racing to develop lighter batteries and components that make the process easier.