Carmakers fail

the privacy test

BOSTON — Most major car brands admit they may be selling your personal data — though they are vague on the buyers, and half say they would share it with the government or law enforcement without a court order. What's more, nearly all the 25 brands whose privacy notices were scoured by the nonprofit Mozilla Foundation give drivers little or no control over the data they collect. Released Wednesday, the study found cars scored worst for privacy among more than a dozen product categories, including fitness trackers and smart speakers, that Mozilla has assessed since 2017.

EU targets six

tech companies

LONDON — The European Union is targeting six Big Tech companies including Amazon, Apple and Microsoft under new digital rules aimed at reining in the market power of online companies. Google parent Alphabet, Facebook owner Meta and TikTok parent ByteDance also were classified as online “gatekeepers” subject to the strictest requirements of the 27-nation EU’s Digital Markets Act. The act amounts to a list of do’s and don’ts that seeks to prevent tech giants from cornering new digital markets. The EU’s executive commission says digital platforms can be listed as gatekeepers if they act as key gateways between businesses and consumers by providing “core platform services.”

Leases canceled

in Alaska refuge

JUNEAU, Alaska — The U.S. Interior Department has canceled seven oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The leases canceled Wednesday were part of a sale held in the waning days of the Trump administration. Interior officials under President Joe Biden argued the sale was legally flawed. Alaska political leaders have long pushed to allow oil and gas drilling on the refuge’s coastal plain, an area seen as sacred to the Indigenous Gwich’in. The state’s congressional delegation in 2017 succeeded in getting language added to a federal tax law that called for the U.S. government to hold two lease sales in the region by late 2024.

Google reaches

a settlement

Thirty-six states and the District of Colombia have reached an agreement in principle with Google to settle a lawsuit filed in 2021 over the tech giant’s alleged monopolistic control of the distribution of apps for the software that runs most of the world’s cellphones. The agreement was cited in a court filing late Tuesday by both sides. Terms were not disclosed. Google still faces several major antitrust lawsuits filed by the Department of Justice and other agencies across the U.S. focused on alleged search-related and advertising market monopolistic behavior. In November, it settled with 40 states over the tracking of user location, paying $391 million.

WeWork seeks to

renegotiate leases

NEW YORK — WeWork says it will renegotiate nearly all of its leases, an announcement coming just weeks after the workspace-sharing provder sounded the alarm on its future ability to stay in business. WeWork Interim CEO David Tolley on Wednesday pointed the New York-based company’s need to operating costs — notably WeWork’s current lease liabilities. As of June 30, WeWork had 777 locations across 39 countries. Tolley said the company expects to exit underperforming locations as part of the new negotiations. Last month, WeWork warned there was “substantial doubt” about the New York-based company’s “ability to continue as a going concern” — meaning it might not have the resources needed to operate and stay in business.