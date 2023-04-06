Stocks tick higher

to close out week

NEW YORK — Stocks closed slightly higher on Wall Street in mixed trading after several discouraging reports on the economy slowed stocks’ roll this week. The S&P 500 was 0.4% higher Thursday but down 0.1% for the week. The Dow and Nasdaq also closed modestly higher. The U.S. stock market will be shut in observance of Good Friday. A report showed more workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than expected. It followed a string of economic reports this week that were weaker than expected. The economy is slowing under higher interest rates, raising the risk of recession.

Mortgage rate

dips again

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate dipped for the fourth straight week, a good sign for potential home buyers and a real estate market that has been mostly cold since the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates more than a year ago. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate dipped to 6.28% from 6.32% the previous week. The average long-term mortgage rate hit 7.08% in the fall — a two-decade high. The recent decline in mortgage rates is good news for prospective homebuyers, many of whom were pushed to the sidelines as interest rates rose.

Few details

in Lee's death

SAN FRANCISCO — There is little information from police on how technology executive Bob Lee came to be fatally stabbed in downtown San Francisco early Tuesday. Friends and family are mourning Lee, whom they called brilliant, kind and unlike others in the industry. Lee created Cash App and was chief product officer of MobileCoin at the time of his death. Previously he worked at Google.

Lee had recently moved to Miami and grew up in Missouri. Lee used the handle “Crazy Bob” on Twitter, and friends said he was usually up for anything. He leaves behind two children. His death has fueled a debate on public safety in San Francisco.

UK examines

Amazon moves

LONDON — British antitrust regulators have started investigating Amazon’s purchase of robot vacuum maker iRobot, adding further scrutiny to the $1.7 billion deal. The Competition and Markets Authority said Thursday that it’s considering whether the deal will result in a “substantial lessening of competition” within the United Kingdom. In an initial step, the U.K. watchdog invited comments on the deal from “any interested party.”

The acquisition is already facing a review in the U.S. by the Federal Trade Commission amid concerns about Amazon’s growing market power. Amazon says it’s “working cooperatively with the relevant regulators in their review of the merger.” IRobot makes the popular Roomba robotic vacuum cleaners.

Southwest CEO's

salary soars

DALLAS — The CEO of Southwest Airlines is seeing his compensation nearly double after getting promoted to the top job, with the airline's directors looking past a meltdown over the Christmas holiday. Southwest disclosed Thursday that CEO Robert Jordan got compensation valued at $5.3 million last year. Most of that is in stock awards valued at $3.6 million. Jordan also got bonus and incentive compensation on top of his salary. The Southwest board says in a regulatory filing that it's not adjusting Jordan's incentives because of the December meltdown that caused nearly 17,000 flights to be canceled because Southwest still posted record revenue and kept its investment-grade credit ratings.