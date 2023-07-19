UK housing

costs soar

LONDON — For millions in the U.K., the cost-of-living crisis just never seems to ease. First, it was skyrocketing energy and food costs stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Now, it's soaring housing costs as interest rates spike to 15-year highs. Those rates have risen to 5% after being under 1% for the past decade. That has ratcheted up mortgages and rents in Britain. Around a million households are expected to face a 500-pound, or $655, monthly increase in their average mortgage repayments in the next few years. More rate hikes are expected as the Bank of England tries to bring down the highest inflation in the Group of Seven major economies.

Americans bump

up spending

NEW YORK — Americans increased their spending last month as inflation eased in many areas, and the job market remained remarkably strong. Retail sales rose 0.2% from May to June, following a revised 0.5% increase the previous month, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. The figure matched the pace of consumer inflation in June from the prior month, underscoring that shoppers are just about keeping up with pricing pressures. While the headline number of 0.2% was a bit weaker than expected, economists focused on the number that excludes volatile autos, gas, building materials and food services, which rose a solid 0.6% in June. That 0.6% figure is what is fed into the government’s measure of economic growth, and it’s a fairly strong spending number.

Meta reveals

AI chat Llama

MENLO PARK, Calif. — Facebook parent company Meta Platforms has built an artificial intelligence system that rivals the likes of ChatGPT and Google’s Bard but it’s taking a different approach: releasing it for free. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday it is partnering with Microsoft to introduce the next generation of its AI large language model and making the technology known as Llama 2 free for research and commercial use. Much like tech peers Google and Microsoft, the social media company has long had a big research team of computer scientists devoted to advancing AI technology. But it’s been overshadowed as the release of ChatGPT sparked a rush to profit off of “generative AI” tools.

Bank of America

2Q jumps 19%

Bank of America said its profits grew 19% last quarter, the latest of the big banks to see its bottom line boosted by higher interest rates. On a per-share basis, BofA earned 88 cents, topping Wall Street's forecast. Bank of America’s net interest income rose 14% to $14.2 billion in the second quarter thanks to higher interest rates and larger loan balances. Separately, regional bank PNC Financial said it's paying out more interest on deposits as banks compete for customer funds. Investment banking giant Morgan Stanley saw profit fall in the latest quarter, but the result still beat expectations.

Planting a trillion

trees proposal

WASHINGTON — House Republicans are searching for solutions to climate change without restricting American-produced energy that comes from burning oil, coal and gas. Scientists overwhelmingly agree that heat-trapping gases released from the combustion of fossil fuels are pushing up global temperatures. But Republicans remain opposed to government action to force emissions reductions. Instead, they have embraced the idea of planting a trillion trees. A 2019 study suggested that planting trees to suck up carbon dioxide from the atmosphere could be one of the most effective ways to fight climate change. But environmental scientists call the idea a distraction from cutting emissions from fossil fuels.