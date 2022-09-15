Business digest

Stocks indexes

fall again

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, putting major indexes deeper into the red for the week. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% on Thursday. The benchmark index is down for the week following the biggest pullback for the market in more than two years on Tuesday.

Railroad operators were mostly higher after a tentative labor agreement was reached, averting a strike across the country that could have been devastating to the economy.

Software maker Adobe fell sharply after announcing a $20 billion acquisition of a design company and issuing a disappointing revenue forecast for the current quarter.

FedEx warns

on Q1 profit

FedEx Corp. is warnings that it will likely miss Wall Street's first-quarter profit target and says it expects business conditions to further weaken in its fiscal second quarter amid weaker global volume. The package delivery company also scrapped its forecast for fiscal 2023 earnings. FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam said macroeconomic trends significantly worsened during the June-August quarter, leading to lower shipping volumes globally. The company projects that business conditions would weaken further, hurting its fiscal second-quarter results. Shares in FedEx sank in after-hours trading.

BP reaches deal

over pollution

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Oil titan BP has agreed to pay $2.75 million to settle a lawsuit over air pollution from its largest refinery. Environmentalists had sued over emissions from the Whiting facility on the Lake Michigan shoreline between Hammond, Indiana, and Chicago. It's the second deal reached between advocacy groups and the company in the past year over releases of “particulate matter” from the refinery. The sooty materials are linked to asthma and cardiovascular illnesses. The facility processes crude oil for fuels and asphalt. Under the deal, the payments will be divided between a government fund for clean air enforcement and environmental projects in the area.

Nissan recalls

203K pickups

DETROIT — Nissan is recalling more than 203,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly when shifted into park. The recall covers Frontier and Titan pickups from the 2020 through 2023 model years. Nissan says owners should use the parking brake whenever they park their trucks. The company says a transmission parking pawl may not engage when the trucks are shifted into park. The pawl stops the trucks from moving. Nissan says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries. The company is still working on repairs. Owners will get letters starting Nov. 1, and they’ll be notified again when a fix is available.

Boeing to resell

planes ordered

by the Chinese

Boeing is stuck with more than 100 planes that it can't deliver to Chinese airlines, so it's going to resell some of those planes to other customers. Company officials said Thursday they have waited long enough for permission to deliver new Boeing 737 Max jets to China, and they can't wait any longer. Max jets were grounded around the world after two deadly crashes, and China is the last big market that hasn't let airlines resume using the planes. Boeing's chief financial officer says China is an important market, but he thinks Boeing can find new buyers. Max jets start around $100 million, although airlines usually get deep discounts from list prices.