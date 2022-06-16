Business digest

Musk speaks to Twitter workers

SAN FRANCISCO — In an unusual move for what’s been an unusual takeover bid for Twitter by the world’s richest man, Tesla CEO Elon Musk addressed the social platform’s employees Thursday, even though his $44 billion offer has not yet been completed.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced an all-hands meeting to employees in an email on Monday, saying they’d be able to submit questions in advance, according to The Wall Street Journal. Musk reached a deal to acquire Twitter in April, but he has clashed with the company repeatedly since then over the number of bots, or fake accounts, that exist on the social media platform.

Bank of England raises rates

LONDON — The Bank of England has raised interest rates by a quarter-percentage point, shrugging off pressure for a bolder move to combat price increases that have pushed inflation to a 40-year high. The bank’s monetary policy committee voted 6-3 on Thursday to boost its key rate to 1.25%, with the dissenters supporting a half-point increase. The U.S. Federal Reserve acted more aggressively Wednesday, raising its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to a range of 1.5% to 1.75%. The U.K. central bank said its decision was based on an effort to contain inflation without choking off economic growth, which was just starting to recover from the coronavirus pandemic when food and energy prices began to rise worldwide.

Fewer seek jobless aid

WASHINGTON — Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as the U.S. job market remains strong in the face of rising inflation and interest rates. Applications for jobless aid fell by 3,000 to 229,000 for the week ending June 11, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications generally represent the number of layoffs. Jobless claims application this week and last week, though still relatively low, were the highest since the first weeks of the year. The total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits for the week ending June 4 was 1,312,000. That figure has hovered near 50-year lows for months.

Biden signs new shipping law

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed legislation Thursday meant to make shipping goods across oceans cheaper. It’s a move the White House says will help ease logistical costs for retailers that have remained high since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and helped fuel record inflation.

The Ocean Shipping Reform Act passed unanimously by the Senate via voice vote in March after winning bipartisan House support. It empowers the Federal Maritime Commission to investigate late fees charged by carriers while prohibiting ocean carriers and marine terminals from refusing to fill available cargo space.

Revlon files for bankruptcy

NEW YORK — Revlon, a cosmetics maker that broke racial barriers and dictated beauty trends for much of the last century, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company has been a mainstay on store shelves since its founding 90 years ago in New York City as it oversaw a stable of household names, from Almay to Elizabeth Arden. Revlon failed to keep pace with changing tastes, however, slow to follow women as they traded flashy red lipstick for more muted tones in the 1990s. The company will continue to operate as it restructures debt.

— From Gazette news services

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0