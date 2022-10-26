Business digest

Stocks indexes

end mixed

Stock ended mixed on Wall Street as investors weighed the latest batch of earnings reports, including weak results from several heavyweight technology companies. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Wednesday after shedding an early gain, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2%. The Dow ended just barely in the green, thanks in part to a big jump in Visa.

Small-company stocks rose more than the rest of the market. Google's parent company slumped after its ad sales slowed dramatically. Microsoft also fell. Long-term Treasury yields continued to pull back from their multiyear highs. Steady gains in those yields have sent mortgage rates sharply higher this year.

SEC adopts exec

clawback rule

Securities regulators wants to make sure publicly traded companies recover any executive compensation that’s awarded based on financial statements that are found to contain errors. The Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday that it has adopted a rule that calls on national securities exchanges to require the companies whose stock they list comply with the new compensation clawback policy. Companies will have to disclose any instance when they recovered erroneously awarded incentive-based compensation, whether from a current or former executive. The rule applies to compensation paid out up to three years before the date when a company is required to disclose an accounting statement.

Boeing posts

$3.3B loss

Boeing reported a surprising $3.3 billion loss for the third quarter Wednesday, as revenue fell short of expectations and it took huge losses for fixed-cost government programs including new Air Force One presidential jets.

The company blamed higher manufacturing and supply-chain costs for driving the losses in government programs.

Revenue in Boeing's normally consistent defense and space business tumbled by 20%, and it took $2.8 billion in charges on a military refueling tanker, Air Force One, a NASA program to build a spacecraft that can ferry astronauts to the International Space Station, and other programs.

Boeing has previously posted billions of dollars in losses on those government programs, including about $1 billion in charges related to building two new president jets, a deal it struck with then-President Donald Trump.

Ford abandons

driverless effort

DETROIT — Ford is pulling out of its investment in Argo AI, an autonomous vehicle company that it jointly owns mainly with Volkswagen. The company says in its third-quarter earnings materials that its switching investment priorities from fully autonomous vehicles to advanced driver assist systems.

Ford is taking a $2.7 billion accounting charge to reduce the value of its investment in Pittsburgh-based Argo, and it’s writing off a cash investment of about $500 million. Due largely to the noncash accounting charge, the Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford reported a net loss of $827 million from July through September.

Gas crunch

eases in Europe

FRANKFURT, Germany — Europe’s sky-high natural gas prices have fallen thanks to unseasonably warm weather and efforts to fill up storage ahead of winter. Prices have dropped to their lowest level since June. Electricity is cheaper, too. Lower use by industry has helped to reduce demand for fuel. But there are uncertainties ahead, including how cold the weather gets, whether people turn down their thermostats, demand from Asia and whether Russia’s war in Ukraine delivers more disruption. European officials are trying to meet the crisis with measures such as limiting prices swings and buying gas together to avoid bidding against each other.