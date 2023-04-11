Rutgers faculty

go on strike

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Thousands of professors, part-time lecturers and graduate student workers at New Jersey’s flagship university have gone on strike. It's the first such job action in the school’s 257-year history. Classes were still being held Monday at Rutgers as picket lines were set up at the school’s campuses in New Brunswick/Piscataway, Newark and Camden. Union officials decided Sunday night to go on strike, citing a stalemate in contract talks that have been ongoing since July. Faculty members voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing a strike last month. Union leaders say they’re demanding salary increases, better job security for adjunct faculty and guaranteed funding for graduate students.

Unemployment

fell to 3.5%

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden keeps seeing good economic news and bad public approval ratings. The unemployment rate has fallen to 3.5% and more than 236,000 jobs were added in March. But there's been no political payoff for the president. US. adults are skipping past the jobs numbers and generally not feeling good about the economy. To explain that pessimism, White House aides cite high inflation, the hangover from the pandemic and Republicans' belief that the economy is sour whenever there's a Democrat in the White House. The challenge for Biden might be the expectation that unemployment will get much worse this year. The fear is that interest rates have to rise in order to beat inflation.

Fewer women

have jobs

MUMBAI, India — India will soon eclipse China to become the world's most populous country, and its economy is among the fastest-growing. But the number of Indian women in the workforce, already among the 20 lowest in the world, has been shrinking for years. It’s not only a problem for individual women, but a growing challenge for India’s own economic ambitions if its estimated 670 million women are left behind as its population expands. The hope is that India’s fast-growing working-age population will propel the nation's economic growth for years to come. Yet experts worry this could just as easily become a demographic liability if India fails to ensure its rising population, especially its women, are employed.

Stocks end mixed

amid hike fears

NEW YORK — Stocks were mixed on Wall Street Monday in their first trading after a report heightened speculation the Federal Reserve may tap the brakes again on financial markets and the economy. The S&P 500 gained 0.1%. Big tech stocks were worst off as bets built for the Fed to raise interest rates at its next meeting. That forced the Nasdaq down slightly, but hope still remains that the economy may skirt a recession. That helped the Dow rise modestly. Stocks were catching up to the bond market, where yields rose Friday with expectations for a rate hike.

Home-based workers

became younger

People working from home became younger, more diverse, better educated and more likely to move during the COVID-19 pandemic. That's according to a report from the U.S. Census Bureau released last week. The report says that, in many respects, the demographic makeup of people working from home from 2019 to 2021 became more like workers who were commuting. The industry groups that saw the greatest jumps in people working from home were information, finance and professional and administrative services. The smallest gains were in agriculture and mining; entertainment and food services; and armed forces.