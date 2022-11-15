Business digest

Stocks rise on

cooling inflation

NEW YORK — Stocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday following more signs the nation’s punishingly high inflation may be falling off faster than expected.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.9%, or 34.48 points, to 3,991.73, though it went on another unsettling ride to get there. A flare-up of worries about the war in Ukraine caused a brief pullback in markets during the afternoon, forcing the S&P 500 to swing from an early gain of 1.8% all the way to a loss of 0.1% before it recovered.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average veered from a gain of 450 points to a loss of 216 before closing at 33,592.92, up 56.22 points, or 0.2%. The Nasdaq composite led the market with a gain of 1.4%, or 162.19 points, to close at 11,358.41.

When Wall Street opened for trading, the overall mood was ebullience as stocks bounced following the latest data suggesting inflation continues to cool from its summertime peak.

Walmart puts

up strong Q3

NEW YORK — Walmart reported higher sales in the fiscal third quarter as more Americans seek to cut spending in face of high inflation. Also on Tuesday, Walmart, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, agreed to pay $3.1 billion to settle lawsuits nationwide over the impact of prescriptions its pharmacies filled for powerful prescription opioid painkillers. The agreement must still be approved by 43 states to take effect. The settlement is similar to those already announced by CVS Health and Walgreen. Walmart sales rose 8.7% to $152.81 billion.

Claims against

FTX may top 1M

NEW YORK — Just days after cryptocurrency’s third-largest exchange collapsed, the public is starting to get a feel of how messy FTX’s bankruptcy case could be. Users remain frustratingly in the dark about when they might get their funds back, if at all. They're directing much of their anger toward FTX’s founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried.

In a court filing, FTX’s lawyers said there were already more than 100,000 claims against the company and estimated that figure could grow to more than 1 million, most of them customers, once the case is complete.

Ethane cracker

starts up

MONACA, Pa. — Years in the works, a massive petrochemical refinery in western Pennsylvania fed by the vast natural gas reservoir underneath Appalachia is fully operational. Oil and gas giant Shell plc said Tuesday that the refinery will produce 3.5 billion pounds of polyethylene annually when it ramps up to full production by the second half of 2023. It is built on the site of a former zinc smelter along the Ohio River some 30 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. The refinery produces ethylene, which is used to produce everything from plastics to tires to antifreeze. Environmental advocacy groups predict that it'll generate more plastic pollution, compounds that form smog and planet-warming greenhouse gases.

Tesla board

chair testifies

WILMINGTON, Del. — The head of Tesla’s board of directors says her focus in helping develop a huge compensation package for CEO Elon Musk in 2018 was the results he could bring, not how many hours he devoted to the job.

Robyn Denholm testified Tuesday in a shareholder lawsuit challenging Musk’s deal, which is potentially worth more than $55 billion. The lawsuit alleges that the performance-based stock option grant was negotiated and approved by directors who had conflicts interest due to personal and professional ties to Musk. It also alleges that a shareholder vote approving the plan was based on a misleading proxy statement.