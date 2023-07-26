UPS reaches

agreement

NEW YORK — UPS has reached a contract with its 340,000-person union, averting a potential strike that would have disrupted deliveries for businesses and households nationwide. The Teamsters called the tentative agreement announced Tuesday “historic” and “overwhelmingly lucrative.” The agreement, which must still be ratified by union members, includes a provision to increase starting pay for part-time workers, which had been a sticking point in the negotiations. A tentative agreement had already been reached on safety issues, including equipping more trucks with air conditioning. Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien says the deal “sets a new standard in the labor movement.”

Google rebounds

from low revenue

SAN FRANCISCO — Google snapped out of an unprecedented advertising slump during its latest quarter, signaling a return to growth cycle needed to fuel investments in artificial intelligence technology that expected to reshape the competitive landscape. The results for the April-June period released Tuesday by Google’s corporate parent, Alphabet Inc., reversed a financial downswing that had raised fears Google was losing its financial steam at the same time advances in artificial intelligence threatened to undercut the dominant search engine that powers its digital ad empire. But after Google suffered its back-to-back quarters of declining ad revenue, the sales rose 3% from a year ago to $58.1 billion during the second quarter.

Zuckerberg may

face contempt

House Republicans plan to hold Meta's Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress

WASHINGTON — Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is being threatened with contempt of Congress. Republican Rep. Jim Jordan says his House Judiciary Committee will vote Thursday on a resolution to hold Zuckerberg in contempt. A vote on the charges in the full House could come this fall. Republicans said Zuckerberg has “willfully refused” to comply with a February subpoena. A spokesperson for Meta says they have been providing the committee with tens of thousands of pages of documents and will continue to do so. If the House were to hold Zuckerberg in contempt, the Justice Department would decide whether to prosecute him.

Slight global

economic growth

WASHINGTON — The International Monetary Fund is projecting that global economic growth will see a slight improvement compared to its previous projections but cautions that many challenges still cloud the horizon. The IMF on Tuesday released its latest World Economic Outlook. The report projects that global economic growth will slow to an estimated 3% in 2023 and 2024. That's down from 3.5% in 2022. The latest projection reflects a 0.2% increase from the organization’s April projections. The IMF said that despite the slight improvement, global growth remains weak by historical standards.

PacWest Bancorp

is being bought

NEW YORK — The Banc of California has agreed to buy PacWest Bancorp in an all-stock transaction, bringing an end to months of speculation about whether PacWest could survive on its own after the failures of three other regional banks this spring. PacWest shares have lost two-thirds of their value this year. The deal announced Tuesday got help from two large private equity firms that are investing $400 million to help shore up and restructure the balance sheet of the combined bank. The $1 billion deal would make the combined Banc of Californa-PacWest an entity with $36 billion in assets with 70 branches throughout California.