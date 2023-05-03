Show writers

go on strike

NEW YORK — The first Hollywood strike in 15 years began Tuesday as the economic pressures of the streaming era prompted unionized TV and film writers to picket for better pay outside major studios, a work stoppage that is leading most late-night shows to air reruns. The labor dispute could have a cascading effect on TV and film productions depending on how long the strike lasts, and it comes as streaming services are under growing pressure from Wall Street to show profits. Some 11,500 film and television writers represented by the Writers Guild of America walked out after failing to reach a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Bank stocks

continue falling

NEW YORK — Regulators have barely written the epitaph for First Republic Bank, but investors on Wall Street have already moved onto speculating which bank might be the next to fail. Bank stocks fell sharply Tuesday, led downward by smaller banks with heavy exposure to uninsured deposits and commercial banks like Western Alliance Bank, PacWest Bancorp, Comerica and Zions Bank. Shares of Western Alliance were down 17% in afternoon trading and PacWest dropped 25%, with trading of both stocks halted briefly due to high volatility. The ongoing concern among investors and regulators is that banks such as PacWest have large amounts of uninsured deposits those above $250,000.

Chegg's stock

plunges overnight

Shares of the education technology company Chegg have lost nearly half their value in a single day. The sell-off came Tuesday after Chegg's CEO warned that OpenAI’s free ChatGPT service was cutting into its growth. CEO Dan Rosensweig told investors on a conference call Monday that early in the year, the company was meeting expectations for new sign-ups for its educational services. But that changed in recent months. The company's stock traded above $100 in early 2021 as most students were still stuck at home attending class online during the pandemic. On Tuesday it ended down 48% at $9.08.

Lyft's CEO faced

with heavy lifting

SAN FRANCISCO — Even before he joined Lyft’s board in 2021, David Risher had taken hundreds of trips as a passenger so he felt like he knew a lot about the ride-hailing service. But he never expected to be thrust into the driver’s seat at a time when Lyft was running like a jalopy. After shaking off his initial shock at being asked to replace Lyft's co-founder as CEO, Risher quickly began to shake up a company sinking into a morass of mounting losses. Shortly taking the job, Risher laid out a plan to lay off nearly 1,100 employees and plow the savings into lower fares to better compete against Uber.

Europe's inflation

inches upward

FRANKFURT, Germany — Europe’s painful inflation inched higher last month, extending the squeeze on households and keeping pressure on the European Central Bank to unleash another large interest rate increase. The European Union statistics agency Eurostat said Tuesday that consumer prices jumped 7% in April from a year earlier. That's just up from the annual rate of 6.9% in March. Food price inflation eased a little, falling to an annual 13.6% from March’s 15.5%. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and fuel, slowed slightly but was still high at 5.6%. That underlines the expectation that the ECB will press ahead with its campaign to beat inflation into submission with rate hikes.