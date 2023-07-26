Stocks drift

after rate hikes

NEW YORK — Stocks held steady after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to their highest level in more than two decades, just as Wall Street expected. The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1% Wednesday, remaining near a 15-month high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82 points, or 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%. The bond market moved more sharply, and Treasury yields fell after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said no decision has been made about whether to raise rates at its next meeting or beyond. That may have bolstered hopes among traders that Wednesday’s hike could be the last for a long time.

Meta posts

higher profit

Facebook parent company Meta Platforms posted stronger-than-expected results for the second quarter on Wednesday, buoyed by a rebound in online advertising after a post-pandemic slump. The Menlo Park, California-based company earned $7.79 billion, or $2.98 per share, in the April-June period. That’s up 16% from $6.69 billion, or $2.46 per share, in the same period a year earlier. Revenue jumped 11 to $32 billion from $28.82 billion in the year-ago quarter. Facebook had 3.03 billion monthly active users as of June 30, up 3% year-over-year.

Union Pacific

hires new CEO

OMAHA, Neb. — Union Pacific hired the CEO Wednesday that a hedge fund pressuring the railroad to improve recommended earlier this year. And the railroad cut its outlook after reporting disappointing second-quarter results driven by weakening consumer demand. Union Pacific said its former chief operating officer Jim Vena will take over as CEO next month. The Soroban Capital Partners hedge fund that holds a $1.6 billion stake in Union Pacific had been urging the railroad to hire Vena because of his expertise in streamlining operations. The hedge fund declined to comment on the hiring news Wednesday but investors endorsed it by sending Union Pacific's stock soaring more than 9%.

Self-driving

autos promoted

WASHINGTON — Advocates for the self-driving vehicle industry are asking Congress to expand their ability to test and eventually sell autonomous cars and trucks. In a hearing before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, they warned that years of regulatory inaction on so-called autonomous vehicles or AVs is hurting the American industry as other countries gain ground.

While most Republicans, and some Democrats, on the committee seemed enthusiastic about speeding up the pace of AV research and testing in America, others warned about going too fast without addressing long-standing issues of safety and liability.

CBO predicts

slower economy

WASHINGTON — The Congressional Budget Office reports that economic and job growth so far this year has been stronger than forecast in February, but an updated outlook sees parts of the economy as weakening through 2024. The latest 10-year budget and economic outlook from the nonpartisan office shows how difficult it is to figure out where the United States is going in the wake of the pandemic. The CBO said it expects interest rates to continue to rise, as well as slower growth in the gross domestic product for the rest of this year and unemployment reaching 4.7% by the end of 2024.