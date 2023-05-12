Wall Street

slips again

NEW YORK — Stocks slipped on Wall Street after a report showed that sentiment is souring among U.S. consumers. The S&P 500 lost 0.2% Friday. The Dow ended barely lower and the Nasdaq gave up 0.4%. A preliminary survey said confidence in the economy among consumers is tumbling. Treasury yields rose because the data also suggested the Federal Reserve may need to keep interest rates high in order to undercut rising expectations for inflation. That in turn hurt several Big Tech and other high-growth stocks, which were among the heaviest weights on Wall Street.

Biden picks 2

for Fed board

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has nominated Philip Jefferson, a member of the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, to serve as vice chair of the board. Biden has also chosen Adriana Kugler, a Georgetown University economist, to join the Fed’s board. If confirmed by the Senate, she would become the first Hispanic American on the Fed’s interest-rate-setting committee. The two nominations arrive as the Fed is grappling with an increasingly fraught economy marked by rising interest rates, still-high inflation and a shaky banking system. The Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate 10 times, to the highest level in 16 years, to combat high inflation.

McDonald’s liable

for hot McNugget

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A jury in Florida says McDonald’s and a franchise holder are fault after a hot Chicken McNugget from a Happy Meal fell on a little girl’s leg and caused second-degree burns. Thursday’s split decision found the franchise holder liable for negligence and failure to warn customers about the risk of hot food. It found McDonald’s USA liable for failing to provide instructions for safe handling of the food. The girl’s mother ordered Happy Meals from a drive-thru in 2019. A nugget fell onto her 4-year-old daughter’s leg. A second jury determine how much McDonald’s USA and franchise holder Upchurch Foods will have to pay the family.

Company refuses

recall request

DETROIT — A Tennessee company is heading for a legal battle with U.S. auto safety regulators after refusing a request to recall millions of potentially dangerous air bag inflators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says ARC Automotive of Knoxville should recall 67 million inflators because they could explode and hurl shrapnel. The agency says at least two people have been killed in the U.S. and Canada, and six others have been hurt as a result of defective ARC inflators.

The recall would cover about one-quarter of the vehicles now on U.S. roadways. In a letter posted late Friday, the agency told ARC that it has tentatively concluded a that the inflators have a safety defect. But ARC responded that no defect exists.

New drug for

hot flashes OK'd

WASHINGTON — Food and Drug Administration has approved a new type of drug to treat hot flashes caused by menopause. The once-a-day pill from Astellas Pharma is designed to treat moderate-to-severe symptoms such as sweating, flushing and chills. The most common approach to treating the problem is hormone-based pills. But they can carry safety risks for some women. The new daily pill is not a hormone and uses a different approach that targets brain chemicals. More than 80% of menopausal women experience hot flashes. The drug will cost $550 a month, before insurance and other discounts.