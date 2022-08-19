Business digest

Tech stocks lead

Wall Street lower

Wall Street capped a choppy week of trading Friday with a broad slide for stocks that left the major indexes in the red for the week.

The S&P 500 closed 1.3% lower, breaking a four-week winning streak. Shares in more than 80% of the companies in the benchmark index fell, with technology stocks driving much of the pullback.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 2% and also ended four weeks of gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9%, ending slightly in the red for the week. Small company stocks also lost ground, pulling the Russell 2000 index 2.2% lower.

Friday marked the heaviest selling for the market, including the S&P 500's biggest decline in more than seven weeks, after a solid run of weekly gains. The strong market rally in July and early August followed better-than-expected company earnings and signs that the economy is slowing, possibly setting the stage for less aggressive rate hikes, the Federal Reserve's main tool for taming surging inflation.

Russia to close

pipeline for days

MOSCOW — Russia’s state-owned energy company Gazprom says a key pipeline conveying natural gas to Europe will shut down for three days at the end of this month to undergo “routine maintenance.” In a statement Friday, Gazprom said the only operational turbine at a key compressor station along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which links western Russia and Germany, will shut down from Aug. 31 to Sept 2.

Gazprom said once work is completed, the flow of gas through Nord Stream 1 will resume at its prior level, which is just 20% of the pipeline’s capacity. Germany has called previous gas reductions a political move by the Kremlin to sow uncertainty and push up prices amid the conflict in Ukraine.

Apple warns

of security flaw

SAN FRANCISCO — Apple has disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs. The software flaws could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices, Apple said Wednesday. The company said in a security statement that it is “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.” Security experts have advised users to update affected devices — the iPhone6S and later models, newer iPads and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey. It also affects some iPod models. Commercial spyware companies are known for using such flaws in products designed to introduce malware and siphon data from targeted phones and other devices.

Wayfair cutting

about 870 jobs

Wayfair is cutting about 870 employees, or 5% of its global workforce, as part of a plan previously announced by the home goods company to manage operating costs and realign its investment priorities. Wayfair Inc. said in a regulatory filing that it anticipates approximately $30 million and $40 million of costs, related mostly to employee severance and benefit costs, being incurred in the third quarter.

Bed Bath &

Beyond tumbles

NEW YORK — The newest meme stock on Wall Street, Bed Bath & Beyond, has tumbled even further in after-hours trading after a high-profile activist investor confirmed that he’s bailed out of the stock. Ryan Cohen, the co-founder of Chewy who helped ignite a couple meme stocks, confirmed in a filing with U.S. regulators that he no longer owns any shares or options related to the stock.

The move disappointed hordes of smaller-pocketed investors, who piled into the stock amid hopes it could soar like GameStop shares did last year. Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock dropped 42% in after-hours trading Thursday, after a nearly 20% dive during the regular session.