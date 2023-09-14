Stocks climbs on

worldwide rally

NEW YORK — Stocks rose on Wall Street after a blizzard of reports suggested the U.S. economy is still humming, though inflation may be too. The S&P 500 climbed 0.8% Thursday. The Dow rose 331 points and the Nasdaq composite added 0.8%. Some of the strongest action was in the bond market, where Treasury yields swung up, down and back again following reports on U.S. retail sales, inflation and unemployment. Chip designer Arm Holdings rallied in its public debut. European stocks rose on hopes that the European Central Bank's rate hike on Thursday may be its last.

Automakers,

UAW far apart

DETROIT — With a deadline looming just before midnight, the United Auto Workers union and Detroit’s three automakers are far apart in contract talks and the union is preparing to strike. UAW President Shawn Fain says General Motors, Ford and Stellantis have raised their initial wage offers but have rejected some of the union’s other demands. The union is threatening to strike any company that hasn’t reached an agreement by 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Talks are ongoing, and GM increased its wage offer Thursday. Ford's CEO and Stellantis accused the union of failing to respond to their offers. It would be the first time the union has walked out at all three companies at the same time.

ECB hikes key

interest rate

FRANKFURT, Germany — The European Central Bank has hiked its key interest rate to a record high. It's pressing forward in its fight against stubbornly high inflation that's been plaguing consumers, even as worries grow that higher borrowing costs could help push the economy into recession. The increase Thursday of a quarter-percentage point comes as central banks worldwide try to judge how much anti-inflation medicine is too much. They're weighing what’s the right point to halt their swift series of rate hikes before the economy tips into a downturn. The ECB signaled that its 10th straight hike could be its last, shifting its emphasis from raising rates to keeping them high enough for long enough to beat down inflation.

Arm Holdings

shares up 25%

NEW YORK — Shares of U.K. chip designer Arm Holdings rose almost 25% in their stock market debut, in the largest initial public offering of shares in nearly two years. The shares closed at $63.59, giving Arm a market value of $68 billion. Its chip design is used in virtually all smartphones, the majority of tablets and digital TVs. More recently, Arm has expanded into artificial intelligence, smart devices, cloud computing, the metaverse and autonomous driving.

Yellen emphasizes

national security

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration plans to increase scrutiny of the investment plans of foreign-owned companies operating in the United States. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says “national security is a foremost priority, and we deploy a wide range of tools to safeguard it.”

The federal government reviews and can block business activity of non-U.S. companies through the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

At a conference Thursday dedicated to the committee, Yellen emphasized that it's adapting to a changing global economy as national security issues related to China are a primary consideration.