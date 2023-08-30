Wall Street

ends higher

NEW YORK — Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street, chipping away at their losses for August. Treasury yields fell Wednesday after some weaker-than expected readings on the U.S. economy and job market. The S&P 500 rose 0.4%, its fourth gain in a row. It's still down 1.6% for August, with one trading day left in the month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 37 points, or 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.5%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury note fell to 4.88%. HP sank 6.6% after cutting its profit forecast for the year.

CNN names

new leader

NEW YORK — CNN is bringing in former New York Times and BBC leader Mark Thompson in an attempt to turn around its fortunes. Parent company Warner Bros. Discovery announced Wednesday that Thompson will be the new chair and CEO of CNN Worldwide. He'll be CNN's third leader in less than two years and replaces Chris Licht, who was fired in June. The pioneering Cable News Network has bled viewers and seen its profits tumble as it has struggled to make its way in a competitive landscape where people seek television news with a point of view.

No-hands Teslas

worry regulators

DETROIT — Tesla is letting some drivers use its Autopilot driver-assist system for extended periods without making them put their hands on the steering wheel, a development that has drawn concern from U.S. safety regulators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has ordered Tesla to tell the agency how many vehicles got a software update making the change and what its plans are for wider distribution. In a July letter to Tesla, the agency says it's concerned that more drivers will activate the change, leading to more driver inattention. The government has been investigating Autopilot for crashing into emergency vehicles parked on freeways, as well as hitting motorcycles and crossing tractor-trailers. At least 17 people have died in crashes.

Locomotive

maker, union

reach deal

ERIE, Pa. — The country’s largest locomotive manufacturer and its striking union workers have reached a tentative agreement that could end a two-month strike that saw about 1,400 people walk off the job at its Pennsylvania plant.

Pittsburgh-based Wabtec announced the agreement with Local 506 of the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America on Wednesday. The company said it calls for wage increases, improves the grievance process and provides other benefits, but it did not disclose specific details.

The tentative agreement also maintains a two-tier wage system at the Erie plant that allows the company to pay new hires less money and gradually raises their pay to match those of so-called legacy employees, according to the Wabtec statement.

A facility in Fort Worth, Texas, is the company’s primary locomotive manufacturing plant in the U.S.

Japanese officials

eat suspect fish

TOKYO — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and three Cabinet ministers have eaten Fukushima fish sashimi at a lunch meeting in an apparent effort to show that fish is safe following the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. The release of the treated wastewater into the ocean, which began Thursday and is expected to continue for decades, has been strongly opposed by fishing groups and by neighboring countries. All seawater and fish sampling data since the release have been way below set safety limits.