2022 Legacy Award Recipient Announced

The Billings Chamber of Commerce announces that Jim and Chris Scott are recipients of the 2022 Legacy Award. This husband-wife team will be honored during the 2022 Billings Chamber Annual Meeting presented by PayneWest Insurance on September 20, 2022, at Alberta Bair Theatre.

Jim and Chris Scott are well known in the Billings community and across the state for their banking success, philanthropic endeavors, and involvement in the non-profit sector. The couple has called Billings their home since 1977 and raised their family here.

Jim Scott built an impressive banking career of 45 years with his brothers. His brother Tom Scott was named the Legacy Award recipient in 2014. Together they grew First Interstate BancSystem into a multi-state banking group. In 1984, they built the First Interstate Bank tower in downtown Billings and began the bank franchise. FIB now serves customers in Montana, Wyoming, Oregon, Idaho, eastern Washington, South Dakota, and Nebraska.

Early in his career, Scott became involved with the Billings Chamber of Commerce and served as chairman of the board in 1988. “Billings is a progressive town and has always had a progressive business community and the Chamber has been an anchor of that,” shares Jim.

With Jim busy in banking, Chris became involved in non-profit work. She answered the call for women to get involved in business outside the home and with the group Landmarks conducted a historic survey of Clark and Minnesota Avenues to save the Moss Mansion. This work led to her involvement with the Yellowstone Art Center, now known as the Yellowstone Art Museum, where she was instrumental in conducting the largest capital campaign for the arts at the time, raising $1.2 million.

Operating from these family values has been the key to the Scott’s success. They have a heart for community and giving back as evidenced by their philanthropic portfolio which includes but is not limited to: American Indian College Fund, Art House Cinema, Billings Centennial, Billings Public Library Foundation, community-based clean air initiatives, First Interstate Bank Foundation, Foundation for Community Vitality, Homer and Mildred Scott Foundation, Montana Community Foundation, Nature Conservancy, The Great Montana Centennial Cattle Drive, Rimrock, RiverStone Health, YMCA, and YWCA.

“As Jim likes to say, ‘as a westerner, I ride for the brand,’” states Chris. “It’s all about what meets us in our heart with what we care about and we also work with our children now which is a wonderful part of philanthropy—being able to come together, decide the kinds of things we are interested in and give back.”

The Scott’s will be honored during the 2022 Billings Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting on Sept. 20, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Alberta Bair Theatre. Tickets for this event can be purchased at BillingsChamber.com.