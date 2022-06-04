30th annual USPS Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive a success

For the sixth year in a row, USPS has chosen Family Service as the recipient for the donations from their Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

This year marked their 30th Annual Food Drive in Yellowstone County and the results were even more successful than they’ve been in years past. This year the event was held on May 14. The community was encouraged to leave food outside by their mailboxes for USPS to pick up. A mail-in envelope for monetary donations was also left in mailboxes that week. Through the dedication of local letter carriers and the generosity of the community, Family Service received 17,484 pounds of food equaling almost nine tons of food. In addition, monetary donations continue to come in to support this drive.

Family Service was honored to be chosen as the recipient of the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive locally for the past six years. Ryan Cremer, Sr. director of development for Family Service, says, “This year the donations come at a particularly important time as gas and food prices continue to rise, making it even harder for the average family to feed their families while still making their financial obligations.”

Family Service has been serving the needs of the Billings community and surrounding areas for over 115 years with a variety of programs including their food program. From 2020-2021, Family Service gave out 1.5 million pounds of food. These additional donations of food & money from the USPS efforts help to meet the needs in our community.

The USPS Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive started over 32 years ago when the letter carriers were challenged to a food drive. The challenge was so successful that the carriers have voted to carry on the good work. USPS letter carriers volunteer about 100 hours to the project per year.

