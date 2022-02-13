Acacia Madill: There are no handouts in life

Age: 32

Company and title: Stockman Bank of Montana

Hometown: Billings

Education and/or background: Oklahoma Christian University and MSUB.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I would open my own business, maybe a coffee shop or restaurant. Food and caffeine makes people happy.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? Spending time with my husband, Bryan, and three kids. They are the most important thing in my life and my world revolves around them and their activities. The kids grow up so fast and I know that in the blink of an eye they will be off living their own lives and I will have all sorts of time to pursue other passions.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? "You need to go to college in order to get a good job." Although I pursued a degree in interior design, I quickly realized that would not be my calling and started working at Stockman Bank. I have found over the years real world experience far outweighs any degree that I could have obtained.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? There are no handouts in life. True success does not come easy. Work hard, stay focused and continue to learn as much as you can.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Bedtime bowls of cereal and Crumbl cookies.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I know it sounds cliché, but, retirement. I want to be able to travel and explore the world after I complete this chapter of my life.

How do you measure your own success? By how well I am maintaining my work/life balance. I am happiest when I know everything is taken care of and my family can be my priority in my off hours from work.

What failure have you learned the most from? Failure happens when there is a break in the process or expectations are not clear. There have been times when I have not asked enough questions to find out what exactly someone's end goal is and it causes them to feel as though their expectations have not been met. You can never ask too many questions to make sure everyone is feeling understood.

What is the hardest part of your job? Home buying should be an exciting process. There are times when circumstances take out the fun and it is hard to tell people no when they have their sights on finding their new home.

What was the last show you binge-watched? "Selling Sunset."

What is your favorite book? Mystery and thrillers, but do not have a favorite.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Seeing people happy. Whether it is helping a client finance their dream home or purchasing an investment property; seeing people happy and excited is the most rewarding part of my job.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? My husband, Bryan, is my greatest mentor and the driving force behind my success. He has an amazing drive to always be better and never settle or become complacent in life.

Do you have a motto that you live by? Prove them wrong. There will always be someone saying that it can't be done or you shouldn't be able to do it.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Do your due diligence. You can never know too much and when faced with making important decisions, it's always best to have as much information as possible.

How do you view failure and success? True success is a product of our experiences from failure. With each failure comes new experiences to learn from and enable us to build qualities that it takes to be successful.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I enjoy doing puzzles and reading books to relax. My family and I also enjoy golfing and spending time at the pool.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? My children. I honestly don't know what I would do without my children. They make each day worth living.

