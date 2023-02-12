Age: 39

Company and Title: Eide Bailly BOS (Business Operating System) Manager

Hometown: Billings

Education and/or Background: Master’s in accountancy

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I’ve always wondered how it would be to do something more mechanical. Probably something in the automotive field.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? The idea of taking something that isn’t and making something that is. I enjoy working on worn down vehicles and bringing them back to life.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? Do something that is secure.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Don’t be afraid to take risks. Failure is not a bad thing.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Watching videos on MotorTrend for hours on end.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? Desire to have independence in my work life. Continue to serve on a team but to become more secure in my autonomy and position on the team.

How do you measure your own success? Success is based on influence. The level of influence I have with people I work with, with my family and with my friends.

What failure have you learned the most from? Not taking more risks. As most people, I find myself pursuing what is more comfortable rather than what is uncomfortable.

What is the hardest part of your job? Meeting every expectation.

What was the last show you binge-watched? “Roadworthy Rescues.” Not my favorite show but it is the last one I binge-watched.

What is your favorite book? “Somehow I Manage.”

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Getting to help people in a way that builds value into their lives.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? I don’t have a greatest mentor. There are three people who have helped me at different stages of my life. I worked on a tree farm in Bozeman during college. She was the epitome of hard work paying off. There is also a partner at Eide Bailly who has helped guide me in my professional pursuits by providing honest and helpful feedback. The last one would be my best friend. He has pushed me to pursue things I wouldn’t have on my own.

Do you have a motto that you live by? If you can’t stop thinking about it, don’t stop working for it and always find a reason to laugh.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Find a balance of passion and provision. That includes becoming comfortable with failure and risk. Find a mentor and don’t be afraid to take risks.

How do you view failure and success? Failure is not taking chances and success is continuing to take chances even after you’ve failed.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I like outdoor recreation. Off- roading, 4-wheeling, camping. Road trips with my family.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? The news when I found out my wife was pregnant. I’ve always wanted to be a father.