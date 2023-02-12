Age: 35

Company and Title: Alicia Donovan Team @ Montana Real Estate Brokers / Team Owner & Realtor

Hometown: Biddle, Montana

Education and/or Background: Bachelor’s Degree in Business (MSU Billings)

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I’d be a therapist focusing on children and couples with an emphasis on depression, anxiety, shame, and worthiness. Observing human behavior and identifying the connections, relationships, and patterns of our lives is so interesting to me. One of the most influential people in my life, Kee Dunning, has taught me concepts that have changed my life in so many positive ways and I would love to share them with others. In case you’re wondering, they include: Understanding the importance of RESPECT, how important it is to be VALIDATED, meeting people where they are and not where you want them to be, asking yourself “What don’t I know” before reacting, and backing out of the power struggles.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? I love to help people with their financial goals. Conversations around investing, minimizing debts, compound interest, the stock market, college savings, etc. — I love it all!

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? The victim is always morally right, neither responsible nor accountable, and forever entitled to sympathy. The victim stance is a powerful one. As a millennial, this mentality has been engrained into our society in so many ways. I’m grateful for a mentality of extreme ownership. I learned early on that the complaints, drama, blaming, and excuses haven’t gotten ANYONE a single step closer to their goals or dreams.

“You don’t have a right to the cards you believe you should have been dealt. You have an obligation to play the heck out of the ones you’re holding.”

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Love yourself enough to set boundaries. Your time and energy are precious and you get to choose how you use it. You teach people how to treat you by deciding what you will and won’t accept. Lastly, a positive mindset is crucial. Positivity allows you see opportunities instead of obstacles.

What’s your guilty pleasure? There’s nothing I love more than a new purse or eating ice cream out of the carton with my kids, but I’m not one to feel much guilt with these sorts of thing. If I’m allowing myself the opportunity to unwind, laugh, and enjoy myself, that’s good enough for me. Can we agree that fun-loving guilty pleasures like mine should be enjoyed guilt-free, and we can and should be our authentic selves without judgment?

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I have many goals so it's hard to pick just one! Professionally, obtaining my broker’s licenses in 2023 is on the list!

How do you measure your own success? My definition of success has changed over time. At this point in my life and career, success is helping people who need help. Success is helping restore hope in someone who has lost it. Success is being a rock to someone who needs guidance, trust, and security. Success is love and connection with my husband and kids. Success is helping others grow to levels they didn’t think were possible. The single most important measure of success is not status, power, or wealth. It’s how much freedom you have and how much freedom you give.

What failure have you learned the most from? I don’t think that I would say there is a specific “failure” that I have learned the most from. What I’ve learned the most from is the emotional baggage I carry afterward. Self doubt, regret, disappointment, and embarrassment have played a role in creating a remarkable instruction manual for me. I try not to dwell on what went wrong yesterday...The goal is to discover what I can do better today.

What is the hardest part of your job? Setting boundaries. As Brene Brown says, “Daring to set boundaries is about having the courage to love ourselves even when we risk disappointing others.” The banks, title companies, inspections and much of the business happen between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., but many client-facing appointments come after 5 p.m. late into the evening and every weekend. When you have a heart to serve and you loving doing so, it’s hard to keep boundaries around time. Balancing convenient availability to clients while maintaining deeply connected relationships with my family and kids is a continual work in progress and a huge part of why I created an amazing team!

What was the last show you binge-watched? Context: I live with a toddler! I can’t recall if it as Mickey Mouse Clubhouse or Mickey Mouse Funhouse — maybe Paw Patrol.

What is your favorite book? “The Gifts of Imperfection” by Brene Brown

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Robert Lee once said, “The most important work you will ever do will be within the walls of your own home.” How blessed am I to get to play a part in this?! Real Estate has been so much more than selling homes. I’ve had opportunities to be a part of complete life changing trajectories for people, seen incredible transformations, witnessed lives being wiped clean and starting over with blank slates, deep, unfathomable loss, overwhelming joy, and just about everything in between. The connection, relationships and experiences I’ve been able to witness in my career will forever be one of the greatest rewards of my life.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? It may sound cliché, but when I really answer this question truthfully, my greatest mentor and inspiration is my husband. Quinn is the most brilliant businessman I have ever known and he has guided, helped me, and supported me throughout my career and all my endeavors relentlessly. He has showcased to me that the ultimate success is not what you achieve, but ultimately the person you become.

Do you have a motto that you live by? Yes. “To whom much is given, much is required.” — John F. Kennedy

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Be consistent. Keep showing up when most people quit. Believe in yourself. Focus on the next step in front of you, not the whole staircase. If there is no struggle, there is no progress so don’t let the struggle get you down. Motivation will come and go, so you must learn to be disciplined. Set goals: write them down and track them. Become a master — mediocrity is unacceptable. Work hard, learn, study, sacrifice, and most of all — love what you do.

How do you view failure and success? Failure is a really interesting word for me. At different points in my life, I felt it consumed every bit of me but once I got on the other side of that, I realized that my failures have become some of the biggest blessings. The knowledge, the perspective, the priorities that come from it shape you. Failure isn’t the opposite of success, rather, it’s part of it. My definition of success has changed multiple times throughout my career and life, and I hope it does for everyone reading this. Define success on your own terms. Achieve it by your own rules and build a life you’re proud to live.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I love to travel and explore new places/cultures/cuisine. I love playing/watching sports, playing golf, hiking/camping, reading a great book, listening to music, campfires, and evenings on the patio, and deep conversations.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? Growing up as a ranch kid. I grew up in a small ranching community in Southeastern Montana where values and morals were instilled in me from a young age. I’m a firm believer in the importance of never forgetting where you come from and I credit much of my success to the way I was raised in rural Montana. My parents, Dave and Donna, didn’t just teach us hard work, rather they lived it! We understood the value of giving someone your word and meaning it, the importance of lending a helping hand, and the impact of a foundation of faith. With no doubt in my mind, the farm/ranch roots of my childhood have shaped me into who I am today and I’m forever grateful for that.