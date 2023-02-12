Age: 32

Company and Title: Visit Billings, Leisure Marketing, Sales, and Social Media Manager

Hometown: Jordan, Montana

Education and/or Background: Bachelor’s and Master’s from Montana State University Billings

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? Working in tourism is tough to beat. However, I love football, so I think it would be fun to work for a team, specifically the Green Bay Packers.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? My job is the passion and calling I didn’t know I had. When I applied for a role at Visit Billings, I wasn’t sure what it would entail. As I settled in, I quickly realized that working in tourism would be a lifelong career for me. I truly feel fortunate to be able to experience Billings as a destination each day and boast about why it is such a great place to visit. This portion of my role pairs well with traveling the country and building relationships with people from all over the world, with the goal of bringing them to our city. It’s a special job, and I am so proud to be a part of it.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? I think advice given by an individual can tell you a lot about the person offering it and their intentions. The times in my life I have received bad advice, it’s been in situations where that person wasn’t in my corner.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? As a teenager I remember being asked throughout high school what I would do with my life, and I knew I needed to go to college, get a degree, and get a job. Later, I found out the world really isn’t that black and white. I didn’t know what a variety of options the world had to offer, and I would encourage teenagers to not be afraid to explore new opportunities and find their creativity. When you do, you will find what you are passionate about, and live a much fuller life.

What’s your guilty pleasure? I love a night watching “Below Deck” or “Selling Sunset” with any fried food!

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I would love for one of our campaigns to win the US Travel Association’s Destiny Awards. We were nominated as a finalist last year.

How do you measure your own success? I am a very goal-oriented person. I think it’s important to set goals, but those goals don’t have to be these giant accomplishments that take months or years to achieve. For me, if I am setting and achieving those smaller goals, then I am succeeding.

What failure have you learned the most from? I don’t see failures, I see lessons. I am thankful to have had many lessons that have helped me grow as a person and a professional.

What is the hardest part of your job? My job is to invite visitors to enjoy our beautiful community. It’s so disheartening when I hear about the lack of pride some of our locals have in our community. We aren’t perfect (no city is) but we have amazing things to offer visitors and locals alike. So many passionate people are working hard to make Billings even more special. It’s disappointing when someone chooses to talk down on a community instead of lifting it up and speaking to the greatness it has to offer. It can hurt the health of the community and its economy. The incredible attractions, small shops, restaurants, and breweries we have all need the visitor dollar, too, so when we tell a visitor our city isn’t worth enjoying it has a much bigger impact than we realize.

What was the last show you binge-watched? My husband and I have been rewatching “Game of Thrones.”

What is your favorite book? “The Tipping Point” or “Talking to Strangers,” both by Malcom Gladwell.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? My favorite part of my job has been getting to experience Billings through a visitor’s eyes. I host journalists, influencers, tour planners, etc. throughout the year. When I take them to the rims, my favorite restaurants, ZooMontana or any of the other amazing places, and I see them light up with excitement for this new experience, it gives me such a deep appreciation for where I call home. It’s so easy to take what you have daily for granted, but in this role, I am reminded regularly why it’s so awesome to be in Billings!

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? I’ll approach this as two questions. My greatest inspiration is my sister. She was born with a congenital heart defect and has fought harder for her life than most, but it has never broken her spirit. She inspires me to live my life to the fullest, with kindness, tenacity, and love.

My greatest mentor is my Executive Director, Alex Tyson. I came into my role with little knowledge of the tourism industry. She believed in my ability to build my skillset and has given me every tool to succeed. She helps me grow personally and professionally every single day . I have never met someone who cares more deeply for her staff and their growth.

Do you have a motto that you live by? My boss once gave me a sign with a Dan Erickson quote that reads, “I don’t fear failure, I fear succeeding at something that doesn’t matter.” It has sat on my desk ever since.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Never stop learning. In my opinion, if you have reached a point in your career when you think you know everything about it, you have started moving backwards.

How do you view failure and success? I truly believe that failures, or lessons as I call them, are an important part of life. In those moments, it can feel hard to fail, but if you never fail, you stop learning. The most important thing you can do for yourself is to surround yourself with people who allow you to fail and grow from it. Success is so broad to me and I think it ebbs and flows in different aspects of your life. Some days I am more successful in my work than in my personal life and vice versa. When I have balance in both, I am at my best.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I am certainly a Montana kid through and through. I enjoy anything outdoors with my husband and our two labs, and of course, Bobcat football is an important part of the fall season!

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? My parents instilled a strong work ethic in me. From sports to 4H to life in general, they always taught my siblings and me that nothing in life would be handed to us. If we wanted something, we had to work for it. I am forever thankful to them for that lesson and so much more.