Andrew Marble: Learn how to learn

Age: 37

Company and Title: Landscape designer/artist at Billings Nursery and Landscaping

Hometown: Billings

Education and/or Background: Bachelor's degree from Rocky Mountain College.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? This is a hard question. I love what I do. Being a craftsman artist who gets to work with his hands and see his work continue to mature and improve with age is wonderful. However, my other passion is people. So, I would say some form of ministry work.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? I love people and helping people. I feel called to share the true gospel of Jesus with others through words and interactions.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? "Trust your heart." I know that everyone's heart is deceitful from birth and so trusting in a corrupted identity is not wise. Rather, I trust what is true and right in God's holy word and use that to advise my life.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Learn how to learn. Listen to others who are wiser and older than yourself. Experience gives knowledge one can only obtain through time. Do not become too discouraged from your mistakes and failures. Instead of becoming paralyzed, learn and grow from them and try again.

What’s your guilty pleasure? I enjoy a good whiskey.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? Nothing specific. Simply to continue to do better. Consistently improving my designs, installations, business management, and relationships while exceeding my customers' expectations.

How do you measure your own success? Doing what is right and good to the best of my ability and learning from failures.

What failure have you learned the most from? Trying to change people. It doesn't work. But I can work on myself and change my own perspective.

What is the hardest part of your job? People, myself included. Generally work is made easy or difficult by the people involved. We have been blessed with many wonderful employees through the years. However, between my own struggles and the struggles of others, clashes are inevitable. Thankfully, many of these times have also provided a needed catalyst to improve the work environment and grow better.

What was the last show you binge-watched? It wasn't really a binge-watch, but the "Mandalorian."

What is your favorite book? The Bible, the only book that shows us who God is and how to enjoy him.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Three things primarily. The customer's joy with the project the team has accomplished for them. When our team works joyfully to complete a detailed and difficult project. The accomplishment of creating something distinct, beautiful and unique.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? I have many friends and family members that have shown me what a good work ethic is and how to love people well. I am thankful for them all. My parents have had a big impact on my life. Broken as they are, they have shown me what humility and love can accomplish. I also find inspiration in nature from the one who created all at the beginning of time.

Do you have a motto that you live by? Love and enjoy God and others.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Seek counsel of trusted people and surround yourself with them so they can encourage and correct. Plan well and don't let your anxiety and worry cloud the plan. If you are in the service industry, remember those you are serving are your primary focus. Treat them well.

How do you view failure and success? Failure is often subjective and almost always needed for success. True failure is not learning from a mistake, growing and changing. Success is subjective too, but when you have done something to the best of your ability and still learn to do it better, that is success.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I enjoy hiking, skiing, hunting and just exploring the mountains, spending time with friends and family, and traveling.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? As a Christian, a new life found in my savior, Jesus. People are longing for something. Something is missing in their life if they are honest, it was missing in mine. We all know we do wrong things. Fortunately, the loving and gracious creator of all, the God of the Bible, revealed the only solution through His son Jesus and he is the only thing that will truly fill that longing. A simple acknowledgement that Jesus is God and asking him to forgive you for breaking His moral laws assures you a new life. An eternal life. He promises and God cannot go against His promise. It's an amazingly simple thing, yet the most profound thing in my life.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0