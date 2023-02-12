Age: 36

Company and Title: Sibanye-Stillwater; Environmental Affairs Manager - East Boulder Mine

Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Education and/or Background: B.S. Chemical Engineering; Colorado School of Mines

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? After graduating university, my first job was as a project engineer in a gold mine in Nevada. It was there I fell in love with the industry and especially its people! Since then I have held many engineering and supervisory roles including in: projects, mineral processing and environmental. Over the years, my favorite aspect of each role has been the amazing people that I have had the opportunity to work alongsife. If I couldn’t do this job, I would want to find a role where I could continue to advocate for the sustainability of the mining industry.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? Regardless of the roles I have been in throughout my career, I have thoroughly enjoyed teaching. I am passionate about STEM education and outreach especially to those who may initially think that it is boring or too difficult. The foundation of Women in Mining (WIM) is educating its members and the public on the benefits of mining and the amazing careers in the mining industry. One of my primary reasons for joining WIM was to marry my passions for promoting mining and non-traditional careers with STEM outreach.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? That the best way to advance in my career was follow a predetermined script. So often technical professionals are told that there are only a few fixed paths they can take to advance. This is far from true. By contrast, it has been my personal experience that by allowing myself to be open to different opportunities, I have been able to find more fulfillment and accumulated more broad experiences than if I had followed the prescribed path.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? The use of metrics or numeric values to measure success only gives you part of the story. To borrow a popular climbing analogy, some people start at the base of the mountain while others start from the valley. While the ultimate goal is to complete the climb, reaching the summit requires a different amount of time, energy and resources for each person. This only makes it more impressive when those who start in the valley achieve their goals. That is why it is so important to never measure yourself against others when it comes to your success.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Making a large bowl of homemade popcorn to enjoy while watching the Great British Baking Show! Similarly, I find cooking and baking a great way to de-stress after a long week. A hobby which usually results in cookies, bread or cupcakes that I can share with my willing co-workers.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I would love to see more under-represented groups, including women, and their allies become part of the mining industry to aid in ensuring its sustainability. To this end, it is my goal through both my current role at Sibanye-Stillwater as well as Women in Mining, to help make the mining industry a more diverse and inclusive place for all people to grow and thrive, which will ultimately move the industry forward.

How do you measure your own success? My own personal success is defined largely by the success of my team. Whether I am the team leader or member, it is vitally important to work together to solve problems and complete project goals. Collaboration and communication are integral components of success as the more your team is able to be involved in the decision-making process, the more empowered they become. This ultimately leads to better the overall outcome for everyone.

What failure have you learned the most from? Early in my career, I accepted the role as project engineer on large mine expansion project. The project itself was a great success. However, as we transitioned into operation, most of my co-workers originally assigned to the project moved on, while I made the decision to stay on with the team overseeing the transition. After failing to meet our production targets for the year I, as the site technical lead, was held largely accountable for the underperformance. This experience reinforced to me that all matters, even those having potentially negative impacts, should be openly communicated. It also served as a reminder of the importance of a cohesive team, as no one person has all of the answers.

What is the hardest part of your job? Definitely the long hours and commute. Mining activities typically take place in remote areas with controlled access in order to minimize the impact footprint. However, it is so worth it to know you are working towards producing something that is critical to people’s everyday life, in a safe and responsible manner.

What was the last show you binge-watched? Doctor Who. I am in the process of catching up on the latest incarnation of the Doctor after watching all seasons since the 2005 reboot. As a longtime fan of the show, I really enjoy the longevity of this series and how it never ceases to change and stay fresh.

What is your favorite book? Picking just one is difficult as I have always loved to read and my choice in books varies greatly! My most read would have to be the “Complete Works of William Shakespeare,” of which I also own several copies. I also really enjoy mysteries, especially anything with Agatha Christie’s Poirot. Also, as a huge fan of the science fiction and fantasy genres, I have worn out copies of the “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” along with an extensive comic book collection.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? The most rewarding aspect of my job is building relationships with the amazing people who work in the mining industry! Though it is hard work, it is a very tight knit community of people that always have each other’s back. In my current role with the environmental team at Sibanye-Stillwater, I enjoy interacting the amazing people in our local Montana communities, especially students.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? One of my greatest inspirations was and continues to be my grandfather Dexter who planted the seeds for me to pursue a career in science and engineering. From growing up in Birmingham, Alabama in the 1930s, he worked his way through college to graduate with degrees in mathematics and business management. After which, he worked for NASA on the Saturn V and early Apollo programs. Through sharing his stories and experiences, he truly made me feel like reaching for the stars was a reality!

Do you have a motto that you live by? Over the last few years, I have come to really appreciate the insightfulness of the famous quote by Ruth Bader Ginsberg: “Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.” It reminds me of, as a leader, the vital importance of patience and understanding while driving change.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Don’t allow others to define your success or decide what your career path should look like. Trust yourself and stay true to what is important to you. At the same time, not every opportunity is going to be open exactly when you may want it to, so it is important to have patience. No matter what point you are in your career or what you do, be a sponge! Take every opportunity to learn from those who are willing to teach.

How do you view failure and success? It is so important to not be discouraged by failure. Sometimes they are hard lessons, but if you can embrace failure and take the time to find the root cause, they can be very valuable. Success should be celebrated, but not taken for granted. Similar to finding the source of your failure, you should always take the time to determine how to replicate your successes. The book “Sometimes You Win-Sometimes You Learn” by John Maxwell was instrumental in helping me put into perspective the learning opportunities that failure can afford.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? Both my husband and I love to travel both across the U.S. and abroad. I love getting visit new places and learn about their food, history and cultures. Also, as a self-described science fiction and fantasy nerd, I especially enjoy any opportunity for the occasional Comic Con excursion as part of our travels!

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? A 1960s-era slide rule given to me by my grandfather before he passed away, the same year I graduated high school. He told me that his generation put a man on the moon using slide rules and human calculators, so imagine all of the things that my and future generations could do with the amazing technology at our fingertips!