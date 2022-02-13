Aubrey Peterschick: 'Be yourself'

Age: 39

Company and title: Advanced Care Hospital of Montana, CEO

Hometown: Billings

Education and/or background: Registered Nurse, bachelor's of science in nursing, masters of science in organizational leadership.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I love what I do. If I couldn't do this, I think I would try to start my own business doing something that would still help people get back to living their lives in the best way possible.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? I love to skate. Roller skating is my favorite, but I also very much enjoy hockey skating. I also enjoy the outdoors and hold a huge amount of respect for nature and everything nature offers us.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? Try to be a certain way to meet expectations. As I have grown in my career and as a professional, I have found that being authentic and vulnerable have made me a more satisfied individual as well as made me more successful in my leadership roles.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? You don't have to know exactly what you want to be to be successful. Success is not determined by how much money you are making, rather the impact you are having on other's lives and how satisfied and happy you are with what you are doing.

What’s your guilty pleasure? When eating out in Billings, I enjoy drinking a "Street Fight" with my meal.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I honestly have achieved everything I could have imagined in my career up to this point. One achievement I would like to achieve though is becoming more proficient in coaching others to help them in their careers and achieve their goals.

How do you measure your own success? Being excited to come to work every day and learning new things every day about how to be a better leader and person.

What failure have you learned the most from? Emotional decision-making. In the past, I have let my emotions lead me to making impulsive decisions, which unfortunately do not usually end well.

What is the hardest part of your job? The people. Although the hardest is also the reason I do what I do, it doesn't make it any less difficult. Learning how to communicate and coach different people with different communication styles has definitely been the most difficult part of my job. Finally getting to a point where we are on the same page is also the most rewarding.

What was the last show you binge-watched? The Great on Hulu. Satiric comedy about Russia's Catherine the Great. It's pretty good.

What is your favorite book? The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Making a difference in people's lives. Whether it is making a difference in the patients' lives that come to our hospital or the employees that work in the facility, it's definitely most rewarding to see how my leadership team supports and grows the people.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? My greatest mentor/inspiration cannot be isolated to one person. Judi Powers, my former CEO, has been beyond amazing in supporting me and mentoring me into the leader and person I am today. My celebrity inspiration is Elon Musk for being authentic, and eccentric, and continuing to push forward, even through difficulty and failure.

Do you have a motto that you live by? "Be yourself."

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Take the time to learn the business you want to start or excel in. Do not expect to just be given the job or business, earn it. Be intentional on growing yourself every day and pay attention to what the people around you are saying. Be collaborative and welcome new ideas.

How do you view failure and success? Success is being excited and happy to do what you do every day. Failure is not learning from your mistakes and continuing to fail, expecting different results.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I skate, I read every day, I enjoy working out and activity, and I also craft and sew.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? The greatest gift I have ever received from the universe is finding my soul mate, my husband. He accepts me for all of my nerdiness and quirkiness and is the most supportive person I have ever met. He pushes me to be better every day and to reach for the stars then beyond.

