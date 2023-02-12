Age: 38

Company and Title: Rocky Vista University Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine and I am the Director of Simulation.

Hometown: Billings

Education and/or Background: I graduated with my (DNP) Doctorate of Nursing Practice Educational Leadership in 2021. Before that I earned my Masters of Nursing in 2015 and my Bachelor’s of Science Nursing (BSN) from MSU Bozeman in 2007. I’ve held various roles in healthcare and higher education, including working as a floor nurse and charge nurse (orthopedics, labor and delivery, and long-term care), assistant professor, RN to BSN Director, Health care services Department Chair, and simulation instructor.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? It is incredible the endless possibilities in healthcare professions. I feel very fortunate that from my nursing degree, I have been able to experience so many professions, from working at the bedside as a nurse to teaching our future and current nurses and health administrators to now medical students in the innovative world of simulation. However, if I could not be in healthcare and higher education as the Director of Simulation. I would still be in education as a teacher at an elementary school.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? My other passion in life besides chasing my three kids around to activities and sporting events is I love to be creative. I love to craft in various ways, from making blankets to crafting with my Cricut. I enjoy making charcuterie boards. I think it is so fun to see the different ways you can put them together and make them look so appealing to the eye.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? I am not sure I have ever really gotten bad advice. I guess at one point in my career, I was told to just “put your head down, do the work and don’t ask questions.” I am not one to usually not ask questions, as through asking questions, we grow and continue to learn throughout life and our careers.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Your success cannot be measured by another person’s standards. Each person is striving for success in their own way. How you choose to measure should be based on your goals. Take it in strides, success does not always come easy or all at once. You must work hard and put your best effort into all you do. It’s through that you will find your success.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Sappy movies! It is nice to turn on a good wholesome movie and watch two people fall in love! Oh, and chocolate!

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? Mentoring. I have been fortunate enough to have some great mentors along my journey, and still have a few helping me in my role today. I want the ability to pay it forward to help others be successful in their roles.

How do you measure your own success? In my role it falls back on the success of the students around me. When the students are able to work through the simulation and correctly meet the goals of it then I have succeeded in my job.

What failure have you learned the most from? I cannot think of a failure I have had personally. But in the simulation world, we often fail or make a mistake quite a few times. Students learn when we talk about it, figure out why it was wrong and then start the simulation over. So, we can learn from the mistake and complete it correctly to ensure we remember the correct steps. This is why we have simulation to have a safe environment to practice and can make mistakes before going into the real world of healthcare.

What is the hardest part of your job? The hardest part of my job but also a piece I very much enjoy is the coordination and scheduling. I have to coordinate and schedule the various simulation events to ensure we have the correct rooms, equipment, staff, etc. It's like a puzzle sometimes figuring it all out and I thoroughly enjoy it!

What was the last show you binge-watched? Probably “Friends.” It is a show I can put on as I have seen it so many times and know what is happening, but it never gets old for me either!

What is your favorite book? I cannot say I have one favorite book, but a favorite author. I love all the books by Nicholas Sparks.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Wow, there are a few things that come to mind. It is working with the students and seeing their growth through their education. I call it the “ah ha” or “light bulb moment” when they are working through something, and all of a sudden, it just clicks for them, and they get the skill or task they are trying to complete. It is so fun to see it all come together!

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? I have had so many great people help me along my journey to get to where I am today. All I can say is thank you to all that have helped me! I hope to be able to repay the mentorship forward to someone else who is aspiring to a career in simulation.

Do you have a motto that you live by? “Always remember to fall asleep with a dream and wake up with a purpose.” During my interview for my Director of Simulation position, I said I felt like this job was reaching for the stars and a true dream job of mine. I am now fortunate enough to be living that dream and wake up each morning with a purpose to serve our students to help them grow in their dreams.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? While I have never started a new business but for someone wanting to excel in a career field is to network. Reach out to those doing the job you dream of now and talk with them. Know that most people who are already in that role you want to excel in are happy to share their knowledge and help others succeed too.

How do you view failure and success? Failure is something that happens and gives us all a chance to learn and grow. When you fail, you can either choose to sulk in it, and it remains a failure, or you can learn from it. Success is what comes after we have failed, learned from it, retried again and succeeded the next time around.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? My fun time is spent with my family. This may mean going to watch our kids in a sporting event or a concert. As a family, we play a lot of games too around the kitchen table or in our backyard. I love to craft, as I mentioned, so that is a fun way I relax.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? The greatest gift I have ever received would have to be the gift of family. I was lucky enough to marry my high school sweetheart, and we have three amazing kids that we love to spend time together as a family. Being able to have the family we do, and the support from our other family members is amazing. The laughter we share and the memories we make could never be replaced by a monetary gift.