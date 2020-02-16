Benjamin Meyer: If you ever think you’ve arrived, set the bar higher

I love helping people. Whether they just need help with something, want advice or just want someone to talk to. Being a part of the performing arts scene in Billings is also special. To see people leave after a show with a big smile – that’s worth a lot.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why?

“Follow your heart.” This may seem odd, however, I’ve found that often the right thing to do isn’t your gut feeling. Finding the right thing to do comes with careful thought, planning and seeking counsel from those around you to make sure you’re on the right track.

What’s your guilty pleasure?

Coffee, cheese and chocolate.

What was the last show you binge watched?

“Duck Dynasty.”

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration?