Brad Kneeland: Do all the good you can

Age: 31

Company and title: Billings City Attorney's Office, domestic violence Prosecutor

Hometown: Miles City

Education and/or background: University of Montana, Western New England University School of Law

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I would want to be a teacher. My dad taught social studies when I was growing up and I spent nights reading his textbooks when I was little. I enjoy working with kids and I was lucky to have some great teachers growing up in Miles City. There was certainly a time where I considered becoming a teacher.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? In law school, I started running as an outlet to relieve the stress and anxiety of school. It would clear my head and keep me grounded. I worked my way up to doing a half-marathon in 2015 and I’m currently training for the Missoula Marathon this June. I also support the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. My partner and I adopted our two dogs from the YVAS. We support their goals of providing shelter and finding caring homes for animals in our community. I do a yearly birthday fundraiser for the YVAS and donate supplies a couple of times a year.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? You have to have everything figured out right now. It is OK to not have every aspect of your life planned out right this instant. It is OK to still be discovering your dreams and goals and finding yourself, love and purpose in your 30s and 40s. Life does not end at 25.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? It may not seem like it now, but the decisions and choices you make now affect your life and your options down the road. Keep your mind open to possibilities and your mouth closed on matters that you don't know about. Limit your always and your nevers.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Watching "Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives." During the pandemic, instead of going out, my partner and I stayed home and would stream shows on Food Network and I quickly became a fan of Guy Fieri. We keep a list of restaurants featured on the show that we want to try and we have even been able to eat at a few of them. The show has made me appreciate community and the simple pleasures we all once took for granted, such as traveling and going out for a meal, as well as the culinary and cultural talent across our country.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I’ve been lucky enough in my career to have been a defense attorney, clerk for the judicial branch, do pro bono family law work and I am currently a criminal prosecutor. I feel like I’ve had great experience in a lot of different areas of the law which has given me a healthy perspective. I’ve often thought about hanging my own shingle and starting my own firm, but my commitment to public service keeps calling me. I want to keep serving my community and am open to future opportunities of public service.

How do you measure your own success? Whether or not I gave it my all. I have to be able to look back and say that there was nothing more I could’ve given. It's okay to fail. You’re not going to win or succeed 100% of the time, but it is never acceptable to not try.

What failure have you learned the most from? Getting wait-listed from the University of Montana School of Law. Law school had always been a part of my plan, so I was crushed to not have gotten in at Montana. But as chance would have it, I did get accepted to law school in Massachusetts, which opened my world up to perspectives and wonderful experiences that I never would have had if I had stayed in Montana. I met people while going to school in Massachusetts who have become life-long friends and family. I learned that it doesn't matter how many times you get rejected. All that needs to happen is for one person to tell you yes to get yourself in the door, and then you get to show the people who told you no why they were wrong.

What is the hardest part of your job? Leaving the work at work. The decisions we make as attorneys have real world implications for the people we serve. I often find myself laying in bed at night replaying the day over again in my head or thinking about the work that needs to be done tomorrow.

What was the last show you binge-watched? "The West Wing." CJ Cregg is a role model for me and I admire the show’s idealistic approach to politics and public service.

What is your favorite book? "Madam Secretary" by Madeleine Albright. Secretary Albright has long been an inspiration and role model for me. From fleeing fascism in post-WWII Czechoslovakia and immigrating to the United States to becoming our nation’s first woman to serve as Secretary of State, her life story embodies the American Dream and I often turn to her memoir when I’m in search of inspiration.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Helping victims find a sense of justice. The cases that come across my desk are often complex, emotionally and legally. Domestic violence cases often involve substance abuse, mental health issues, or even systemic, multi-generational histories of abuse that need to be considered. Some cases also involve children, many of whom are unfortunately exposed to these cycles of domestic violence. If I can hold a defendant accountable, help victims retake the power that has been taken away from them, protect my community and improve a bad situation, then I’ve successfully done my job.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? My parents. I come from a hard-working, resilient and resourceful family. A strong work ethic runs in my family. As a 5th generation Montanan, I know what it means to work hard and honestly. My parents instilled the importance of showing up, working hard, honoring your word and keeping your commitment to others. My parents also encouraged my brother and I to follow our dreams through love and support while teaching us that nothing comes for free. They taught me that I could do anything as long as I was willing to put in the work, whether it was playing the saxophone, competing in sports or moving across the country for law school.

Do you have a motto that you live by? “Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can.” - John Wesley

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Decisions are made by those who show up. It is easy to be cynical and pass judgement from the sidelines, but real change happens by the people in the arena. If you don’t like the way something is being done, get in the game and make the change.

How do you view failure and success? Not all success and failures are equal. The failures that have hurt the most are the ones where I didn’t show up 100% and hedged my bets to play it safe. Success is sweeter when I can unequivocally say I showed up and gave it my all. I would rather fail knowing that I was all in instead of doing a half-hearted job.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I like to run, ride my Peloton and hike with my dogs. My partner and I enjoy cooking and entertaining friends. We put dinner parties together, try new recipes, and listen to music (usually Fleetwood Mac or the Beatles). I've taken an interest in mocktails and like to try and re-create old classics with alcohol-free choices. I recently took a mocktails class at Zest downtown. I had a lot of fun and want to learn more. I've also discovered that painting is a really great way to relax, so I can also be found taking art classes at Frame Hut. I also love catching movies at the Babcock and Art House. I saw an incredible documentary on Julia Child there and I try to catch a movie there a couple times a month. I can also be found at Par 3 almost every weekend that the weather allows.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? The opportunities I’ve had have been the greatest gifts. I know how fortunate I am to be working in the profession I’ve wanted since I was a child. I had to put in the time and work, but it is because of the opportunities I’ve had that I have achieved my goals. Not everyone has had the same chances in life that I’ve had. I feel fortunate and want to give back to my community as a voice for those in need. I feel that if you are in a position to be of service to someone in need of help, you need to pay it forward.

