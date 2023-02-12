Age: 35

Company and Title: EEC, Inc.

Hometown: Billings

Education and/or Background: Graduated from Billings Senior High School. I have completed extensive training within the scope of construction including building techniques, safety, and management.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? Possibly an outdoor guide or a rep for an outdoor gear company.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? Hunting, fishing, rafting and hiking in the backcountry of Montana right now. Spending time with my two kids, Ruby and Roscoe as well as my wife, Katie. I also enjoy woodworking and building unique and beautiful furniture.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? To avoid paying taxes, I had a tax accountant tell me to “make less money.” As a young adult trying to grow wealth, this was hard to understand and did not seem to make sense.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? There are opportunities for success in non-traditional routes. The most important part is having a goal and working toward that goal. Not everyone has to follow the same path, there can be success in experience, trade training, on the job training and college for those willing to work towards their goals.

What’s your guilty pleasure? The most innovative outdoor equipment. I love being able to pack light and efficiently with advanced gear technology.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I would like to design and build a stunning cabin using traditional log methods coupled with modern timber framing.

How do you measure your own success? The ability to provide for my family as well as opportunities for my employees to provide for their families. Also from the positive outcomes I see when our company completes a project for a satisfied client.

What failure have you learned the most from? Friendship loss. It is easy to get caught up in work and excelling in a profession and lose sight of what is important in life, such as friendship.

What is the hardest part of your job? One of the hardest parts of my job is management of employees. Everyone has a very important role in making EEC successful, but any little thing such as a small dispute or big disaster can affect workflow and the success of a job. I spend a lot of time trying to make sure everyone’s needs are met, whether it be the job site, client, employee or a subcontractor.

What was the last show you binge-watched? “Meat Eater.” We eat a lot of wild game and I enjoy seeing the way he prepares wild game. It gives me motivation to cook great meals!

What is your favorite book? “Sheep and Sheep Hunting” by Jack O’Conner.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Seeing a project from conception to completion in knowing that the quality of work our company provides is longstanding.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? Quentin Eggart. He provided me with the opportunity to grow and learn this profession and his legacy continues through my partnership and dedication to EEC and the work we do.

Do you have a motto that you live by? “Lead by example.”

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? It takes time and hard work to be successful. It isn’t always easy or enjoyable, but the outcome is worth the effort.

How do you view failure and success? Failure is an opportunity for growth and learning. It is a time to reflect and research what could be done differently. Success motivates me to do more. It helps me continue to see potential.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I am an avid hunter and outdoorsman, whether that be hiking/backpacking in the Beartooths, scouting for animals, shed-hunting, attending events to advocate for public lands or fishing with my kids. Rafting has also been relaxing for me the past few years. It is enough to keep me occupied and content between rowing, fly fishing and rock hunting with my family.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? Fatherhood. It has taught me patience, given me fits of frustration and worry as well as some of my greatest joys.