Brandon Treese: Do everything with a happy heart

Age: 38

Company and Title: Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Floberg Real Estate, Broker Associate

Hometown: Riverton, Wyoming

Education and/or background: Bachelor's of science degree in business administration from University Northern Colorado

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? Don't laugh, but my friends and family often say that I missed my calling as an attorney.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? I love entrepreneurship and small business. I love that I get to sell business opportunities as part of my job. My wife and I also flip homes and she's a rock star designer with incredible vision. I love working with her on those projects.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? "Wait until you are 100% ready." If you want to do something, and you've done your homework and you know it's something you're passionate about, start immediately and go for it. I'm so analytical and such a perfectionist that I tend to over-analyze and never actually start. Then I look up and it's 10 years down the road and I've done nothing but analyze something to death. This is the advice I often give myself, and it's terrible advice.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? It starts with honesty and respect and goes from there. Who you are when no one is looking says a lot. Do everything with a happy heart; people notice and opportunities come from it. Do the right thing, even (and especially) when it's hard. Come to know something more than anyone else in the world.

What’s your guilty pleasure? I love being with my family watching movies and eating popcorn.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? Obtain my CCIM Certification (Certified Commercial Investment Member).

How do you measure your own success? It used to be, straight up, money. Success to me now is maintaining balance and quality of life. Work hard for a good income, but not necessarily at any cost. Enjoy the moments of life; don't just make it about going to work and coming home and going to work again. It's a really easy routine to fall into. Work hard at building and maintaining relationships. Do what you love. Give and be part of the community you live in. Be involved and be present.

What failure have you learned the most from? Owning a manufacturing company in Colorado and having to shut it down. I learned so much from that entire process of starting it up, running it and shutting it down.

What is the hardest part of your job? Not having a definitive financial future. I came from a 10-plus year professional and managerial career with a salary and benefits. Now, working 100% on commission in a real estate market that can change is a different experience altogether.

What was the last show you binge-watched? The Office. "That's what she said."

What is your favorite book? I hate to say it but "Think and Grow Rich" by Napoleon Hill is a book that I've read and re-read and listened to the audio version more than any other book. I do like the "Richest Man in Babylon" by George S. Clason as well. I'm also a fan of the "Killing" series by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? I'm betting on myself every day.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? My mom and dad. My mom is the most incredible person in the world. While they weren't able to support me financially, my parents 100% supported me in everything. Their behind the scenes support and guidance meant the world to me and gave me the confidence to do things. They've shown me what a successful marriage looks like.

Do you have a motto that you live by? When your priorities are God, family, then career, everything else seems to work out. The platinum rule is "treat others how they want to be treated."

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Identify what you love and truly are passionate about. Find someone (a company) that does it the best. Work for them, learn from them, make the mistakes with them. When or if it ever feels right, break off and do your own version of it, just better.

How do you view failure and success? Failure is just learning, nothing more. Opportunities to make adjustments and continue to learn and improve. Success has to be defined by the individual and everyone is different. Celebrate the victories as you go and treat the failures as opportunities to make the small adjustments needed to be better.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? We love to camp, snowmobile, and generally enjoy the outdoors, specifically the mountains.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? I know this isn't the right answer, but my wife is the single greatest thing that has ever happened to me. She is the greatest gift to my life. She is everything I'm not and I would simply be nothing without her.

