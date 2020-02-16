Brian Hafner: Nothing worthwhile is going to just come to you

Age: 36
Hometown: Laurel, Montana
Company and title: Mortgage Loan Originator at Universal Lending Home Loans
Brian Hafner says he didn’t chose his profession – more so, it chose him. He wanted a career with freedom and allowed him to have a place in the community. He found just that as a mortgage loan originator at Universal Lending Home Loans. He proclaims that he has fallen in love with the people: coworkers, clients, partners, and community members. For Hafner, guiding people through the process of buying a home is an incredibly rewarding job. He just wants to make a difference in people’s lives.
What other passions/callings are part of your life?
Family, friends, and sports. I feel most energized when I’m surrounded by people that I care about and who motivate me. I also love sports. Nothing beats going to a live game and cheering on your favorite team. Or a day out on the course.
What is one professional accomplish you still want to achieve?
Every day is a new day in this business. I am constantly learning and working to be better. I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished in the past three years, but also know I can’t get complacent.
How do you measure your own success?
When I get messages from past clients thanking me for helping them through the process. That’s when I know I’m truly making a difference.
What is the hardest part of your job?
The ever-changing guidelines. You think you have something figured out and then they go and change it the next day. This has also given me an advantage. I’m always trying to learn. So, even though I’ve only been in the business for a few years, I’ve learned a lot of things. I also am surrounded by some amazing co-workers, so if I don’t know something, I can ask.
What was the last show you binge watched?
My daughter and I love watching “Survivor” and “The Voice.” I’m thankful for DVR allowing us to watch it when we have time.
What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation?
I get to help people buy homes! I absolutely love this part of the job. Whether it be helping a first-time homebuyer or someone buying their 5th home, it is so rewarding. This process can be stressful at times, so I try to be a calming influence and guide my clients. I want them to know they can always come to me with questions or concerns. And then on closing day we get to celebrate!
What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why?
My daughter is by far the greatest gift I’ve ever received. She gave my life meaning and purpose at a very young age. I may be her dad, but I look up to her every day. She is the kindest, most caring, loving, and beautiful person I have met. She is only 13 but has taught me so much. I’m excited to see everything that she does with her life.