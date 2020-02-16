Brian Hafner: Nothing worthwhile is going to just come to you

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

How do you measure your own success?

When I get messages from past clients thanking me for helping them through the process. That’s when I know I’m truly making a difference.

What is the hardest part of your job?

The ever-changing guidelines. You think you have something figured out and then they go and change it the next day. This has also given me an advantage. I’m always trying to learn. So, even though I’ve only been in the business for a few years, I’ve learned a lot of things. I also am surrounded by some amazing co-workers, so if I don’t know something, I can ask.

What was the last show you binge watched?

My daughter and I love watching “Survivor” and “The Voice.” I’m thankful for DVR allowing us to watch it when we have time.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation?