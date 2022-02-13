Bridget Sievers Merry: "Success is not accident"

Age: 37

Company and Title: St. Vincent Healthcare program manager, nursing decision support and projects

Hometown: Hysham

Education and/or Background: Bachelor's degree in healthcare administration and in the process of a master's degree in project management.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I would be a portfolio or program director or I would consider returning to the HR profession. My passion and drive push me to want to lead complex projects and see them come to completion with success. I like work that has a competitive feel or some degree of risk that pushes me to plan, organize and build teams in order to succeed.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? I enjoy coaching youth athletics, but find I don't get the opportunity to do it often with my work schedule. Seeing teams learn, grow and then succeed while being pushed as their coach to strategize in game situations is a lot of fun. I have always thought, down far on my bucket list, that I would like to be a high school referee or coach some day. Maybe that will come more in the next chapter of my life. I also can't wait to show my kids the world. We were starting to do international travel with them before the pandemic. Being able to take them to new countries and immerse them into new cultures, show them history and spend time experiencing it together is very fulfilling to me.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? This question has stumped me. I either haven't been given bad advice, I haven't retained the advice or I never realized it was bad advice.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Success looks different for every individual and we all must determine what success means to us. It can come in the form of long-term goals, such as career aspirations or building a family, but it can also be in smaller forms. For me, it is often about setting goals and then working to achieve those goals. When I was in college, I wanted to get my undergrad degree in three years. I did that and got two additional awards from my program while doing so. When I became a new mom, I wanted to run my first half marathon. I have a picture of my son running across the finish line with me. I recently led the Magnet work at our hospital and we got our first designation. These are all goals that have represented success for me, but for others, this will look very different and that's okay. There is a saying I like that says, "Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice, and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do" - author unknown. Find what you love to do, set a goal and go for it.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Taking the time to read. Reading is how I disconnect from the day-to-day tasks and clear my mind. I also appreciate a long Sunday walk with friends, paddle boarding on almost any body of water and my favorite pleasure of all is traveling to Europe with family or friends. Oh, and I drink a lot of coffee.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I want to continue to be trusted with more responsibility, continue to grow professionally and lead big bodies of work that challenge me. I successfully wrapped up a multiyear project in September, so I haven't set my next big professional goal yet, but I look forward to whatever it may be.

How do you measure your own success? The first is in the relationships I have with those I work or interact with. Being able to collaborate and build trust are key to being able to succeed for me. I appreciate when I create meaningful relationships, especially with those who don't give trust easily. I am also very goal and planning oriented. I often need a goal out ahead of me or I am under stimulated in my work. Accomplishing the goal is how I gauge my success. Sometimes these goals are set for me by others, but oftentimes I establish my own goals and ways of tracking my progress towards those goals. The hardest goal for me to chase is in raising my kids. Success with that job often comes in the form of moments. Moments when they do or say things that reinforce the good my husband and I are trying to encourage and instill in them. It is certainly the most challenging job I do.

What failure have you learned the most from? I don't know that I would say I have failed, but I have had obstacles to navigate. One challenge goes back to my first job out of college. Within months of starting with the company, I was promoted into a position that was part of my five-year plan. I was quite young and in hindsight, I think I would have been better served to have had a mentor or someone to guide me through the transition from college student to professional. Unfortunately, what could have been a great job resulted in my leaving the organization after a couple of years due to lack of EQ in being able to successfully navigate a challenging environment and demanding work.

What is the hardest part of your job? Health care is always challenging, but the last couple of years have been heavy with uncertainty and new situations to navigate. Staffing shortages, fear, exhaustion and watching others struggle doesn't come lightly. Resiliency has been tested. As planning section chief for our incident command team throughout the pandemic, I don't know if I will ever forget the weight that I felt in the beginning to try to do what was best for our associates, our community and my role at home as a mom. While I am not at the bedside, like many of my peers, some of the stories they have shared I will carry with me for a long time. The stories pull at your heart strings, but they also reinforce my passion for the health care industry. The compassion and care evidenced daily at the hospital gives me continued faith in what we can all do for one another even through someone's toughest moments.

What was the last show you binge-watched? I don't watch much TV. I would be more apt to say I binge read books when I have time to spare.

What is your favorite book? I read a lot so to pick a favorite isn't easy. "The Candy Bombers: The Untold Story of the Berlin Airlift and America's Finest Hour" by Andrei Cherny, "Written in the Scars" by Adriana Locke, "Pioneer Doctor: The Story of a Woman's Work by Mari Graña", "As Dust Dances" by Samantha Young, and "Until Now by Cristin Cooper" are a few of many that I enjoy.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? I have always had an appreciation for the challenges, critical thinking and complexity of health care, but more so than that is the showing of care and compassion that happens and the stories that come as a result. Recently, it was rewarding to help the nursing division at our organization achieve Magnet status. While it was a project I led, the recognition was a testament to the work that our nurses do every day. They deserve that recognition. The pride in it for me was in successfully getting that level of recognition for them and in the relationships with many of them that I was able to establish throughout the project.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? I reflect on my great-grandma Anna quite often. While she is no longer with us, there are times when I am faced with a challenge and I ground myself by reflecting on the things she overcame throughout her lifetime. She worked hard and persevered. She had unwavering faith and devotion. She loved passionately and she was always protective of her family. I continually try to do things and live a life that I feel would make her proud of the person I try to be.

Do you have a motto that you live by? From every ending comes a new beginning.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? One of the most important components in excelling in any business is building relationships and trust. Relationships give you an opportunity to help others succeed and in turn, they may help you to succeed. Do this while also producing high caliber results. This builds trust in your capabilities and commitment and will encourage others to support you. Lastly, I find it is rewarding to help when it's needed. A response like it's not part of my job has never been the way I think.

How do you view failure and success? I have full appreciation for the concept of failing forward. In projects I have worked on, there are always small failures or risks that come up. Figuring out what to take away from these moments, how to overcome and learn from them and how to continue to move forward towards success is what will make you successful. Those that haven't found success are often those that let failure be a barrier and not a detour.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? Reading, paddle boarding, camping, traveling with friends and family, shopping, watching my kids' events and running are all things I like to do. I also feel blessed when I get one on one time with my husband or each of my kids.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? As with most parents, I would say my three kids have been a beautiful gift to my life. They are busy and sometimes challenging, but the laughter, memories and joy are worth every moment and fulfill my days. My husband is a blessing to my life as well. He brings a stable presence, a caring nature and together we have built a family that I am proud of.

