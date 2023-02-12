Age: 33

Company and Title: Intermountain Healthcare Heart and Vascular Institute, Cardiologist

Hometown: Newmarket, Ontario, Canada

Education and/or Background: Undergraduate degree from the University of Western Ontario, medical school at St. George’s University, residency and fellowship training at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I truly love practicing medicine so if I couldn’t be a physician, I would probably be a veterinarian as I love all animals. That, or open up a cat sanctuary.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? Traveling the world with my husband, spending time with family, and of course my two kitties.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? “Just power through.” You have to listen to your body and create balance. Otherwise, you will just end up burning out.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? To be successful, you have to enjoy what you are pursuing. Take time to explore interests and once you find a passion, just go for it and work hard. Success will come naturally. Hard work always wins.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Anything pumpkin pie flavored.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I have an interest in preventative cardiology so I would like to eventually be board-certified in Lipidology.

How do you measure your own success? I find success through the positive outcomes and wellbeing of the patients I treat. There is no better feeling than seeing my patients feel better after a prescribed treatment or procedure.

What failure have you learned the most from? In college, I played varsity ice hockey and one year I did not make the team. This was very difficult for me because I played hockey competitively since I was 8 years old and it felt like I lost my identity. In hindsight, it was the best thing that could have happened as I had more time to focus on my studies and pursue medical school. This “failure” taught me the meaning of the phrase “when one door closes, another one opens.”

What is the hardest part of your job? Delivering bad news. As a physician, it is inevitable that you will have to provide bad news to a patient or their family members. In cardiology, we have numerous therapies that we can offer patients for heart health, but at times therapies fail to work and that is very difficult when you have to tell a patient that the current therapy is not working and that there are limited options available.

What was the last show you binge-watched? “House of the Dragon.”

What is your favorite book? “The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton. I love a good “whodunnit.” I also really liked “Educated” by Tara Westover.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? The most rewarding aspect of being a cardiologist is building relationships with my patients and seeing them thrive and live their life to the fullest. Many times it may just be with a medication change, whereas other times it may be performing lifesaving interventions for patients in critical situations.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? I find inspiration through many people in my life. It is important to have different people in your life for specific mentoring needs. That being said, I do not think I would be where I am today without the love and support from my husband and parents.

Do you have a motto that you live by? Treat others like you would want your family members to be treated.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Find what you are passionate about, work hard and know when to ask others for help. Surround yourself with people who are just as passionate as you are.

How do you view failure and success? Successes and failures happen every day, some big and some small. It is a part of life and it is important to not get too caught up in either. Learn from your failures and celebrate your successes.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I enjoy traveling the world with my husband, spending time with family and friends. I also enjoy exercising, hiking, snowboarding and of course reading a good book or watching an enthralling television series.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? I am truly blessed to have my family. My parents taught my brother and I the value of education and a strong worth ethic. They made huge sacrifices so that my brother and I could have every opportunity. Having a supportive family is the greatest gift.