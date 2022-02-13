Casey Klein: The solution is almost always to try a little harder

Age: 39

Company and title: Valley Credit Union CEO

Hometown: Billings

Education and/or background: Montana State University, bachelor's degree in business management with a minor in small business management/entrepreneurship

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I’ve always had an entrepreneurial mindset. That is actually the reason why I moved back to Billings from Bozeman. There is an amazing business atmosphere in this market and the barriers to entry are much lower. My wife and I actually owned a business here in town for a number of years. So, if I couldn’t be involved in banking, I would most likely go that route again.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? I love to travel. My wife and I have been all over the place. It has slowed down a bit since we have had children, but they are finally at the age where we can all pack up and go explore again.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? “Who cares what they think?” While sometimes this might be true, I think that you’ll find more success when you consider others' thoughts and perspectives as valid and important.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? I like to tell people that in a lot of ways, life is fairly simple. Any time you encounter a challenge or obstacle, the solution is almost always to just try a little harder. I believe grit will take people a lot farther than they realize.

What’s your guilty pleasure? We live about a block away from Taco Johns and I stop there way more than I should. But I can’t help it. They are amazing. My son and I will stop and get a large Ole’ and split it while we are on our way to wherever we happen to be going that day.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I’ve been lucky enough to accomplish most of my professional goals. At this point, my focus is on the impact I am making on other people. I took over as CEO of Valley Credit Union in January 2021 and my goal is to look back on my career someday and know that I had a positive impact on our member/owners, the communities we operate in, and most of all, the amazing employees we have.

How do you measure your own success? If I am able to produce an outcome that I am proud of then I was successful.

What failure have you learned the most from? It’s hard to pick just one. When I was younger, I was extremely impatient and most of my major failures have been related to my impatience. Having children has really helped me get better with that.

What is the hardest part of your job? Right now, I would say the challenges brought on by COVID are the most difficult.

What was the last show you binge-watched? "The Food That Built America," but "Friends" is also on constant rotation at my house.

What is your favorite book? "The Godfather" book series by Mario Puzo.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? The ability to have a tangible difference in the lives of our members and employees.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? I would say my grandfather. He was absolute proof that the American dream is possible for anyone that is willing to sacrifice, work hard, and be creative. He taught me countless life and business lessons. There is no way I would be where I am today without his guidance and motivation.

Do you have a motto that you live by? Always try to find a way to say yes.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? I’ve been asked advice from someone looking to start a new business a few times. Usually, my advice is for them to be ready to honestly answer three questions. At times, are you willing to do work that is far beyond your job description if you have to? Because there’s no getting out of that. Make sure you have a crystal-clear reason why you do everything. Don’t ever put yourself in a position where you look back and say to yourself “I don’t know why I did that." What is your end goal or exit strategy?

How do you view failure and success? Both are learning opportunities.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? Besides golfing poorly, we also spend a few weeks a year in Bozeman with my wife's family. We really enjoy it over there.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? By far the greatest gift I’ve ever received is an amazing family. At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about. Everything I do is for them.

